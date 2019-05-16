A Georgia man faced numerous charges Thursday after he allegedly led a state trooper on a high-speed chase through Jacksonville, injuring himself and two other drivers in a four-vehicle crash that afternoon.
State trooper spokesman Cpl. Jimmy Harrell said a trooper was driving north on Roy Webb Road in Jacksonville around 5 p.m. when he passed a speeding 2011 Toyota Camry.
Harrell said the trooper chased the Camry’s driver, Jonathan Devonte London, 24, of Hephzibah, Ga., down Roy Webb Road.
Harrell said London turned south on Alabama 21, and the trooper chased him until they reached the intersection of Greenleaf Street.
According to Harrell, London veered into the northbound lanes of Alabama 21, trying to cross the intersection, and collided with a 2005 Ford Focus. Harrell said the Focus’ driver, a 69-year-old Jacksonville man, was injured.
Harrell said London’s car then hit a 2002 Ford Thunderbird and a 2005 Nissan Altima. Harrell said the Thunderbird’s driver, a 59-year-old Anniston woman, was also injured.
According to Harrell, London and the injured man and woman were taken to Regional Medical Center.
Harrell said London faces numerous charges, including reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement, once he is released from the hospital.