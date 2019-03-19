JACKSONVILLE — Dozens braved the brisk air Tuesday evening to gather in front of Jacksonville State University’s Bibb Graves Hall to commemorate the anniversary of the tornado that tore through the city and the campus a year ago to the day.
The crowd heard stories from the night of the EF-3 twister from residents and JSU students who witnessed the destruction. President John Beehler said the area was lucky to have not lost any lives from the tornado, although not everyone was safe from losing belongings.
“I was in my car with my dog (Jude) when the tornado came and a pipe dropped out of the ground and took off my left arm,” said Paul Lindsay, JSU alumnus and Jacksonville resident. “I was lucky to have survived.”
Despite his injury, Lindsay said was ready to return to Jacksonville to help with the recovery effort days after the storm struck.
“It was a pretty nice afternoon until later on,” JSU student Kate Mason said, recalling the night of the tornado. “I joked about how the weather wasn’t going to get as bad as everyone says it would be.”
Mason recalled being hunkered down in her bathroom when she heard what sounded like a “screeching train” whirl by her room.
“In a matter of moments it was right on top of me,” she said, “but at that point you couldn’t hear the train. All I could hear was massive gusts of wind and parts of my apartment building flying apart.”
After the tornado tore through the building, she said, rain poured in her apartment, destroying most of her belongings.
Gamecocks are positive, resilient people, according to Beehler, which is why the city has been able to recover so quickly. He said 50 of the JSU’s 70 buildings were damaged in the tornado and more than $100 million worth of damages was dealt.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s already the one year anniversary of that devastating tornado,” he said. “FEMA personnel have indicated that they’ve never seen a campus with such destruction come back so far so fast.”
Beehler attributed that swift recovery to the positive “can do” attitude of JSU’s faculty, staff, students and the more than 6,000 volunteers who came to help in the storm’s wake.
“There’s no place I’d rather live,” said Lindsay.
The gathering Tuesday evening was one of several organized in connection with the tornado’s anniversary.
At noon today at the city recreation center a panel discussion will be led by emergency management experts, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third annual Campus Safety Day will be presented by the University Police Department. Students are invited for free food, T-shirts and other giveaways, and there will be a Life South blood drive.