JACKSONVILLE — Not so long ago, the phrase “cleanup” was enough to make residents here roll their eyes and groan.
But 55 people were willing to roll out of bed before 8 a.m. on Saturday to help keep the city tidy. It was Take Pride in Jacksonville Day, an annual event that has volunteers tromping through parking lots and ditches to pick up trash.
“This is our town and we do want to take pride in it,” said Sherry Blanton, an organizer of the spring-cleaning event the city has held every April for the past nine years.
That includes last year — when Jacksonville was still reeling from a tornado that damaged hundreds of homes. A little more than a month out from the March 19, 2018, storm, much of the city was off-limits to volunteers, and “cleanup” to many invoked the stream of debris-laden trucks constantly rolling from east-side neighborhoods to an impromptu landfill across town.
The Take Pride volunteers kept up their commitment despite the storm, picking up litter outside the storm zone. Blanton said Saturday that last year’s event had a strong showing.
“The shred-it truck was popular,” she said. “We had triple what we had the year before.”
In recent years the event has included paper shredding for people who want to get rid of documents with personal information. Blanton said that service has caught on as people become more aware of risks to their privacy.
In fact, the parking lot of City Hall was busy Saturday with people seeking help with spring cleaning. Volunteers from the Young Marines collected gallon cans of unused paint from drivers who stopped in.
“Now I know where to send my beer cans,” joked John Fearon, a Jacksonville resident who came by to drop off tin cans and paper.
Not far from the event at City Hall, local residents gathered for Fair on the Square, an event that’s exactly what its name implies. Thirty vendors put up pavilions on the Jacksonville Public Square, and at one end of the square, musical acts performed hourly. At 9 a.m., when the Jacksonville Community Band opened the event with the national anthem, the event already had a crowd of dozens, with parking spaces along the square all taken.
“We didn’t do it last year because of the tornado,” noted Nancy Gillespie, an organizer of the event.
Reminders of the storm were never far away. No one watching the community band performance could miss, behind them, the sight of Jacksonville State University’s wrecked Wallace Hall. The nursing school building seemed to grow in stature after the storm — one of several landmarks that suddenly seemed closer, once the tree cover was gone.
There were signs of resilience, too. Peter Leavitt — widely known as “Peter the Patriot” because of his habit of standing in the square in Revolutionary War garb — was back with a new uniform. He said the red-white-and-blue outfit was a Marine uniform from 1804.
“If you’re familiar with ‘the shores of Tripoli’ in the song, that’s the same period,” he said.
Proceeds from Fair on the Square go to arts programs in Jacksonville city schools, volunteers said. The event makes its money primarily from selling permits to vendors.
Gillespie said Saturday morning that she didn’t yet have an estimate of the money raised this year.