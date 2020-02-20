Formal search process begins soon for Jax superintendent

JACKSONVILLE — The search for a new Jacksonville City Schools superintendent will begin soon, according to school board president Jeff Gossett.
The board discussed at its meeting Thursday evening what it would like to put in a job description for the opening, which was created in January when Mark Petersen resigned. Mike Newell, former Jacksonville High School principal and the school system’s current director of operations, has served as interim since.
According to Gossett, the board will likely call a meeting sometime next week to finalize the job description and begin searching for applicants. After the job is posted, the listing will be open for 30 days, then candidates will be selected for interviews.
“Once we have that meeting, that will get the timeline in place,” Gossett said.
Also during the meeting Thursday, the board approved a job description for a position to be titled senior maintenance worker, which was previously titled maintenance supervisor. The board also declared a few computer desks from a lab in the high school as surplus and approved a contract with A&W Lawn Kare for landscaping maintenance at both Kitty Stone Elementary and the high school.
JHS Principal Russ Waits was also on hand to hand out the Soaring Eagle Student of the Month awards for December and January.
Andrew Willingham and Carmen Rich were named for December and January from the junior high division, while Libby Hubbard and Luke Albrides are the two students of the month for senior high.
Students are nominated by teachers at the school, who write why they think students should be recognized.
“It’s so nice to hear some of the nice things these teachers say about their students,” Gossett said.