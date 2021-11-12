Fitness center scene of veterans family fun

JACKSONVILLE — Veterans and families were honored in a Veterans Day fun and games event at Jacksonville State University inside its Recreation and Fitness Center Thursday.
Kids played dodgeball and ran through the center freely as their parents rested nearby from having their own game-time fun.
“With COVID still going on, we had to kind of look at what was the best option for students and community members for what we could offer,” said Justin Parker, director of JSU’s Military & Post-Traditional Student Services (MPTSS).
Parker said last year, his department could only offer a digital service. He said that upon assessing the ever-changing COVID situation and the needs of the older community members who typically frequent this sort of event, he wanted to hold a different kind of event in lieu of the usual ceremony with speakers.
“We decided to do a fun event for students where they could come in, we could honor their service, provide food, and they could come hang out,” Parker said. “We have an assortment of games all afternoon at a variety of skill levels — that way they can come out and participate in whatever they are able to do.”
Parker said in the past four to five years, the university would have a more formal event, with a ceremony and a guest speaker. Local service members — usually associated with the university in some way — would speak and there would be music and the like. They would also shoot individual videos to record student veterans and other community veterans talking about what serving has meant to them.
“We haven’t done it in the last year or so for obvious reasons.” Parker said. “I’d like to definitely get back to doing the videos because those are really powerful — listening to someone talk about their service and what it means to them because it means different things to different people.”
Veterans and their families at Thursday’s event played volleyball and other games, had food, and celebrated the day in a non-traditional way while still being honored.
“The students, though, this is definitely what they wanted,” Parker said. “They wanted to have an event where they come out, have some fun, and still do something even though we’re still going through COVID.”
Gladys Richerzhagen, also with the MPTSS at JSU and a veteran herself — Navy, 2010-2014 — was helping with the event. Richerzhagen said her role at the department was to help veterans’ dependents who are students.
“I help with their benefits and setting them up, making sure they have everything that they need,” Richerzhagen said. “If they’re homesick, I talk to them. I just, they have a point of reference so they can just feel like they’re home.”
Richerzhagen was there with her service dog, Quincey, whom she trained herself. She explained Quincey was trained to notice her tics for anxiety or depression, and alert her if she might be having an episode.
Quincey was clad in his own tiny military uniform, complete with his name tag that read “Richerzhagen.”