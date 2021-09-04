Fire Department committee seeks artifacts, photos and documents

Three Jacksonville firefighters are soliciting the public’s help in compiling a history of the Jacksonville Fire Department through artifacts and documents.
Matthew Hardeman, Hunter Horton and Seth Graham are asking Calhoun countians who have a connection to the Jacksonville Fire Department, past or present, to help them collect and preserve items related to its history. The department — which was established in either the mid to late 1800s, according to the minutes of an old City Council meeting — wants to create a display of historical artifacts, photographs, documents and even personal letters or written stories.
“Sometimes when a fireman retired, he would take home his helmet or an outdated tool,” Hardeman said. “Now, maybe the family doesn’t know what to do with it.”
Hardeman’s interest in both history and firefighting motivated him to help steer the project. He came to Jacksonville State University to study history. While there, he began volunteering at the fire department and changed his major, in part, because of his familiarity with the career. His father is a retired firefighter in East Ridge, Tenn., outside of Chattanooga. Eventually, Hardeman obtained a degree in Emergency Management and decided to become a career firefighter.
“We want to have historical items for future generations of firefighters to see,” Hardeman said. “One day we hope to have a training facility in Jacksonville and display these items. Also, the project will help the older firefighters know more.”
Some of the tools the committee hopes to find include handheld axes; pipe poles, which look like large fishing hooks and are designed for punching through ceilings and pulling down the ceiling tiles; classic fire extinguishers, especially those made of brass; and Halligan tools, which are forked on one end and have a flat bar and hook on the other end. They are used for forcing open doors and are named after the inventor, New York Fire Department’s chief, Hugh Halligan. It is knowing a fact like the latter that reminds Hardeman of his passion for history.
“If people are not willing to part with their possessions,” he said, “we would like to take photos of them, and if they have documents they want to keep, we’d like to scan and return them.”
The committee is also interested in accepting stories about former Jacksonville firefighters that have been written down by their children or grandchildren.
“We want to keep the tradition of firefighting going,” Hardeman said.
Those who wish to contribute items to the JFD may call 256-435-2310 and leave a message on the recorded line or send an email to Hunter.horton@jaxfire.org.