'Family fun day' held Saturday at Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State University kicked off Easter weekend with a 5K run and family fun day Saturday. The 5K was Easter-themed, allowing participants to hunt “hidden cockys” along the running course on campus. Young and old ran the course, such as 2-year-old Kalaya Sloan, who ran the course with her parents and a doll in tow, and Del Nace, who ran the race with his daughter, a sophomore at JSU. The family fun day featured a slew of activities, such as face painting, carnival games, an egg hunt and petting zoo — complete with a kangaroo and a camel. Rows and rows of tables were set up for the carnival games, and staff members waited in the wings to cheer on the runners from the 5K as they passed by.
Tickled Pink Petting Zoo’s owner Bill Segrest sat by the animal pens offering kids cups of food pellets to feed the various animals available. Asked how he got a camel, Segrest said he was an actual zoo licensed by the USDA. Kids laughed as the large creature nibbled the food from their cups — lifting the entire cup and tilting it until all its contents were gone.