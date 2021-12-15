Family Dollar to open Jacksonville location

JACKSONVILLE — The national retail chain Family Dollar will open a store here soon.
The former PriceLess IGA on Pelham Road had workers inside Wednesday transforming the space to become the future site of one of the “fastest growing retailers in the nation,” as its website claims.
“We're always excited to see a vacancy filled and see new businesses come to Jacksonville,” Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said. “Not only does that boost sales tax, but it creates a better experience for our residents.”
Jacksonville Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally said Tuesday that there has been no definitive opening date promised but that “they are working on it as we speak.”
The 15,000-square-foot space will have loads of the same products shoppers know to expect at any Family Dollar and will possibly offer refrigerated groceries as well, according to Nunnally.
Family Dollar began as a dream of 21-year-old Leon Levine, according to the website. The young entrepreneur with strong connections to family values “believed he could offer his customers a variety of high-quality, good value merchandise for under $2,” the website states.
Despite closing 143 of its stores across the U.S. in 2019, the corporation could be making an upswing with this new addition.
A spokesperson for the corporation could not be reached for comment.