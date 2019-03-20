JACKSONVILLE — When severe weather seems on its way, residents need the most modern means available to tell them what’s happening — not just radio technology many decades old.
That was just part of the advice area emergency awareness experts offered Wednesday during an emergency preparedness lunch held at Jacksonville State University.
It’s been just over a year since Jacksonville was struck by an EF-3 tornado that ravaged the town and university. The community has commemorated the storm with nearly a week’s worth of events, including the lunch at JSU’s fitness and wellness center.
Alabama is at the heart of the most deadly area of the country when it comes to tornadoes, according to Tanveer Islam, professor of emergency management at JSU.
Calhoun County EMA director Michael Barton agreed that there’s high tornado risk nearby.
“We live in an area that has a high propensity for this type of event,” said Barton. “It’s something we face daily this time of year.”
When taking shelter from severe weather, Barton said, it’s best to take refuge in the lowest, most centrally located room of a given building. He also recommends having an emergency kit ready at all times with 24 to 72 hours’ worth of supplies.
“We want everyone to know what to do before a tornado warning,” said Elizabeth Morrow, the university’s emergency management specialist. “Don’t wait till it comes to think about what to do.”
Barton said everyone should have multiple communication methods for receiving severe weather updates. He recommends using a NOAA weather radio, weather apps on a smartphone, signing up for text alerts and never fully trusting outdoor sirens.
“You shouldn’t just rely on the outdoor sirens alone,” he said. “That 1930s and ’40s technology doesn’t meet all the needs.”
The U.S. has an average of 1,200 tornadoes each year, according to Islam.
Most occur somewhere east of the Rocky Mountains, he said. Islam said most tornadoes occur in two geographical areas, known as “Tornado Alley” and “Dixie Alley.” Tornado Alley covers northern Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota, while Dixie Alley includes the greater portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.
“Tornadoes in Dixie Alley are more fatal than those in Tornado Alley,” he said. “The area had over $600 million in tornado damage from 1997 to 2016.”
There are two times of year Alabamians should be especially wary of tornadoes, according to Islam. Most of the state’s tornadoes happen between March and April, he said, but November also has its fair share of twisters.
“When the tornado watch is issued, you need to be mindful of the weather,” he said. “Anytime there’s a tornado warning, you have 10 to 20 minutes to go to a shelter.”
“When deaths happen in tornadoes it’s usually down to people living in mobile homes and older, weaker buildings,” he said. “More people die in Dixie Alley than in Tornado Alley due to this.”
Residents living in these weaker structures should rely on area storm shelters in the event of severe weather, according to the panelists.
There are seven storm shelters located throughout Calhoun County: at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, the Oxford EMS building, the Oxford Fire Department, Piedmont High School’s workout room and the volunteer fire departments in Webster’s Chapel, White Plains and Ohatchee, according to the county’s EMA website.
Barton said eight new shelters are currently being built in the county in response to the tornado last March. Those shelters should be completed in the next two years.
“Don’t think just because we were hit last year by a tornado that it won’t happen again,” Morrow said.