JACKSONVILLE — Possible exemption from semester-end exams for Jacksonville High School students brought generally agreeable discussion among city school board members Thursday night.
Exemption based on good grades and good attendance was presented as a way to boost attendance at the high school throughout the year. Jacksonville High School Principal Russ Waits brought the proposal to the board at its work session before the meeting Thursday.
Under the proposal, students with an A average and five absences, or a B average and 4 absences, or a C average and 3 absences in a given class would be exempt from taking their end-of-semester exam.
Excused and unexcused absences will count toward the total for exemption, according to Waits. However, field trips and other school functions will not count against the total because Waits considers that to be school time.
The grade and absence pairing would work on a class by class basis, meaning each individual class would tally a student’s average and absences to determine whether they’d be exempt from each final.
“We could use this spring semester as a pilot, like TV shows use to test popularity,” he said. “Current seniors would not be included in this pilot testing.”
Students taking Advanced Placement courses would be excluded from being exempt from their fall final exam, he said, because they are preparing to take the national final at the end of the school year.
He said students who are eligible for exemption but wanted to take a final could still do so. These students wouldn’t have to worry about their grade potentially dropping due to a poor final score, according to Waits.
“If these students choose to take the final and they make a score that would drop their grade, the final would be dropped,” he said.
A couple of board members said they were concerned that there was need to incentivize attendance in the first place, but Waits spoke to teachers, students and parents about the exemption proposal and believes this will boost attendance. The board members ultimately seemed to think the exemption incentive was a good idea.
Superintendent Mark Petersen told the board the state is requiring the school system hold classes on 180 academic days in the 2019-2020 school year. That’s up five from the 175 days in the 2018-2019 school year. The next school year will start on a Tuesday, according to Petersen, instead of the normal Wednesday.
“My preference is to start on a Friday,” he said, “because you get through all your rules and regulations and school layouts. Then you come back on Monday and everybody’s ready to go.”
No vote was taken on the exam exemption issue during the regular meeting which followed the work session.
During the formal session, school resource officers Chris Jordan and Mike Manners were recognized for their service to Jacksonville High School and Kitty Stone Elementary, respectively.
Manners said it was a blessing to work in the Jacksonville community and said their job is a “community effort.”
The next regular Jacksonville School Board meeting will be held Feb. 28, at the central office.