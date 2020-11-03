Election watch party attracts handful of students at JSU

JACKSONVILLE — About a dozen or so students at Jacksonville State University huddled in socially distant groups for an election watch party Tuesday night on the lawn in front of the Theron Montgomery Student Commons Building.
A television image projected onto a large inflated screen continually updated the various races across the country as the students — most wrapped in blankets and heavy coats — quietly watched.
Jaden McGee, 18, from Hoover, said he was there to watch the results and said he “prayed to God” that Joe Biden would win the Presidency.
“I want a leader that can unite this whole country, I want facts over fiction, I want a person that can believe in science... that can take on the big banks and help out the middle class and poor people,” said McGee.
He was next to his friend Jake Price, 20, from Birmingham, who was hoping for a Doug Jones victory in the U.S. Senate race.
Price said he is majoring in political science at JSU and hopes to teach college later in life.
“I’m actually working for the Democratic Party of Alabama. I’ve been trying to campaign hard for Doug Jones because I believe he’s the best candidate for this state,” said Price.
“I’m out here to show my support in any way I can and do my civic duty,” said Price.
Suddenly the screen showed Doug Jones ahead of Tommy Tuberville and during a brief show of emotion the pair cheered and held up their hands.
Their jubilation, however, was short-lived as the fine print under the photos of the two candidates on the television indicated that only one percent of the vote had been counted.
No red MAGA hats or Trump signs were observed at the event.
Price then theorized that if Biden wins the election and Jones loses his bid for Senate, that would put Jones in the running for a post in the new president’s cabinet.
Maria Casil, 19, originally from the Philippines, said her nerves had been on edge all night as she decided to leave before the event ended.
“We’re waiting and I’m like ‘I want to get the results in already’ but I know I can't, I have to wait, it’s nerve-wracking really but it’s making me happy to see people out here,” said Casil, who observed it was a nice night for hot chocolate.
Adison Cook, president of the Jacksonville State College Democrats and vice chair of youth affairs for the Calhoun County Democrats, was one of the event’s organizers. He said it went really well.
“We’re always happy to be able to provide a space for students to come out and congregate to engage in politics in a civil manner, because I feel like that is something that has been lost in the last four years,” Cook said.
“The cooperation that we have between the college Democrats and the college Republicans on the JSU campus is something that I love to see, because we all work so well together on planning events and in general having an actual meaningful political discourse,” Cook said.
Promptly at 9 p.m. it was announced the four-hour event was over and university workers deflated the TV screen.
Also deflated was Price’s hopes for a Jones victory.
“The results came in, there’s still absentee votes to be counted and mail-in votes to be counted so we’ll see how it goes — right now it is what it is. It’s democracy, what can you do?” said Price.