Editorial: Inaugural allows Jacksonville State to rally behind new President Killingsworth's positive outlook

Jacksonville State University has started a series of inaugural events with President Don Killingsworth Jr. and his family.
The celebration opened with Sunday’s football game between the Gamecocks and Austin Peay State University and included conversations Thursday with faculty and staff at the Houston Cole Library.
Killingsworth and his wife, Kristi, both JSU graduates, met with football fans who were tailgating outside Burgess-Snow Field. The Gamecocks lost in the error-plagued Ohio Valley Conference game, but after the first quarter, the student body decidedly was the winner when it found out during a first-quarter announcement that the Killingsworths were donating $25,000 to create a scholarship endowment.
Generosity is one of the special traits Killingsworth brings to the job as JSU’s 13th president. The native of Alexander City, 47, was confirmed by the JSU board of trustees in June after serving as interim president since October 2019.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Killingsworth’s public installation was delayed. While he’s well known around the campus to students and faculty alike, having worked at JSU for nearly 20 years, an inauguration offers Killingsworth and the campus an occasion to unify around common goals.
The inaugural will allow the new president to articulate his vision for the 9,100-student campus. It’s a celebration of his decades of hard work on behalf of JSU, but it’s not all about him. It’s a chance for Killingsworth to reflect on what he has learned, including a tip of the cap to his mentor, former President William Meehan.
In a conversation with The Anniston Star earlier this week, Killingsworth emphasized that his two biggest priorities will be student success and infrastructure. JSU is the academic leader for northeast Alabama and a catalyst for economic development.
More than two-thirds of JSU’s students come from 13 Alabama counties. Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Marshall, St. Clair, Shelby and Talladega counties, all located within 75 miles of campus, send many first-generation college students to Jacksonville.
For students to be successful, they need more than financial aid when they arrive on campus. The need mentors and tutors. They need upperclassmen who can show them the ropes.
Killingsworth understands that if more students earn a degree, they can have a dramatic effect on their own family’s financial future. And if they stay in the communities where they were raised, rather than working out of state, they can make a real impact on their hometown’s quality of life.
The average college graduate makes three times more than a high school graduate over the course of their careers.
The state is desperate for more college, junior college and technical school graduates. Although it might be ambitious to push for 50 percent of Alabama adults to have a degree beyond high school by 2025, it’s an inspiring goal that should motivate state politicians to support higher education.
If Alabama wants to attract high-paying jobs and titans of industry, the workforce has to have the right credentials.
Updating the campus infrastructure will be a challenge. JSU suffered $120 million in tornado damage in 2018. It’s paying for repairs as it goes, with reimbursement coming later.
Still, state funding and insurance money have come through for other projects. Killingsworth will oversee the opening of JSU’s new business building, Merrill Hall, when it’s completed later in August. The building will replace the 48-year-old facility destroyed in the March 19, 2018, EF-3 tornado.
JSU’s Alumni House was demolished after the tornado because of structural damage. Near that location, JSU plans to build the Randy Owen Performing Arts Center. The university has launched a fundraising campaign to build it and has secured a $15 million bond commitment from the state.
With Killingsworth in charge, things will improve and the campus will be united behind his leadership.
When the board of trustees decided it would not renew controversial former President John M. Beehler’s contract, the wheels of change started to turn at JSU. In Beehler’s place, Killingsworth brings a deep understanding of every aspect of campus life and its challenges.
“With every challenge that presented itself during his tenure as acting president, Don rose to the occasion, many times being three steps ahead in his approach to each matter,” JSU board chair Randy Jones said.
Killingsworth has been modest in his ascension. He will live on campus in the president’s house and interact even more with students and faculty.
The former JSU student body president will continue to strengthen JSU’s relationships with the community, businesses and public policymakers. A “student-first” attitude will benefit the school in recruiting and enrollment. The switch from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN was also a good decision by the president and athletics department administrators.
“As JSU’s president, I am more committed than ever to advancing us toward the future,” Killingsworth said.
Killingsworth’s formal inauguration will be at 10 a.m. Friday in JSU’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. It will be a time to celebrate a man who has given much of himself to the university and to unify behind his positive message.