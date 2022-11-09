 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastwood Community holds ceremony for new historical markers

Jeanie Morris

Resident Jeanie Morris strikes a pose with one of the new signs in the Eastwood community of Jacksonville.

 Courtesy photo

Jacksonville celebrated a major part of its history Sunday afternoon with the unveiling of three new signs which mark the boundaries of Jacksonville’s Eastwood community.

Around 40 attended the ceremony, including City Council members, the mayor, and some residents who grew up in the area. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 