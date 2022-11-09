Eastwood Community holds ceremony for new historical markers

Jacksonville celebrated a major part of its history Sunday afternoon with the unveiling of three new signs which mark the boundaries of Jacksonville’s Eastwood community.
Around 40 attended the ceremony, including City Council members, the mayor, and some residents who grew up in the area.
Eastwood community is the home of the old Eastwood High School, which was formerly Jacksonville Colored School for segregated Black residents between 1941-1968.
“We pray that these signs will represent the expression of joy, happiness, peace and love throughout the city,” said Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster.
The community’s preservation committee, Eastwood Preservation Community Development Inc., has taken strides toward restoring the community to its former glory, including revitalizing key landmarks such as the old elementary school, according to Laster. The markers are just part of the group’s effort, Laster said, and more is planned.
Jacksonville public information officer Ben Nunnally said that the signs accomplish a few things. In addition to declaring what Eastwood is, for those who aren’t familiar with its history, they also represent “progress in the community at large.”
“Not too far into the past (relatively speaking), even something as simple as installing signs to show pride in a Black community would have been impossible, thanks to cultural attitudes at the time,” Nunnally said in a message on social media.
Nunnally said the signs allow Eastwood’s residents to claim the area as part of their identity and take part in something that feels more “real.”
“We've seen a big, positive reaction from people not just in the Eastwood area, but throughout the city. It probably sounds very simplistic, but sometimes it's nice to have a reminder that things are getting better, even if it’s an incremental process,” Nunnally said.
Laster grew up in the area and said she was excited that with the new signage, it would finally have a way to commemorate its historical roots.
“I believe there is nothing more unstoppable than when a community comes together. Mayor Smith and City Council’s mission is to create a unified community of diverse citizens who will support, uplift and inspire each other,” Laster said.
Community members gathered at one of the three sites the markers were placed to view the unveiling. Laster opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech. Former City Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth and other community members also spoke at the event.
Some folks even came clad in custom T-shirts and hats with Eastwood logos and information.
Speaker and former Eastwood resident Travis Akins — who spoke at the ceremony on his experiences living in the community — thanked Mayor Johnny Smith and the City Council for the “outstanding job” they’ve done.
“I love my community Eastwood and we are very thankful for the city of Jacksonville for the changes that are being made,” Akins said. “It is a blessing to us and our ancestors for the plans they have to rebuild the Eastwood Community.”
Laster said she believes the area beautification has encouraged more people to start taking better care of their homes and yards, and hopes this is a way to get the community back together.
So far, all funding for the projects has relied on money from the Eastwood Preservation Community Development Inc. However, Laster said, she hopes to see the project grow with grants in the future.
“It’s really because the community itself came together to show pride and ownership of the neighborhood,” said council president Tony Taylor. “They came to us with their ideas and we followed their lead. It’s a historic area, and I think it's our duty to help recognize it.”
Minister Jennifer Sims gave the prayer at the event and called the inaugural moment “a great moment in time.”
“My thanks to everyone that continues to show that they care for all citizens in the city of Jacksonville. It takes each one of us together to build a strong and lasting unified city,” Sims said.