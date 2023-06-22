Duff Manners says SRO job is a bridge between community and students

Jacksonville police Officer Johnsey Duffer “Duff” Manners, 63, retired on May 25 from a job he loved.
For the past 24 years, Manners worked as a school resource officer, first at Jacksonville High School, and at the Kitty Stone Elementary School later, and at one time, both.
Manners isn’t positive, but he thinks he might have been one of the first SROs in Calhoun County. He knows he is one of the founding members of The Alabama Association of SROs, a group that started with only a handful of SROs and now has about 900 members who usually attend its annual conference.
“Even the National Association of SROs have only between 1,000 to 2,000 at the most,” he said.
Prior to being an SRO, Manners worked as an officer for the Jacksonville Police Department beginning in 1983.
“Back in the 1990s, Bill Wineman was the training coordinator for us,” Manners said. “He handed me a flier one day and said I needed to get ready because the school system had one SRO at the elementary school, and they wanted to hire another one for the new high school.”
Manners checked the flier’s information and signed up to attend a week’s worth of classes hosted by the National Association of SROs.
Afterward, Manners’ new job would become the highlight of his career.
“It was an opportunity to work with kids and make a life-changing impact,” Manners said. “They were able to know a police officer and understand the dynamics of how to go to a law officer and ask for help.”
Manners will never forget the time he walked into Kitty Stone’s special-needs classroom, his favorite daily visit. A new student was becoming acquainted with Manners and asked if he was going to arrest him.
“I said, ‘No, we’re friends,” Manners said. “A smile spread across the boy’s face, and he said, ‘Forever?’”
The interaction has stayed with Manners, and he has shared it several times whenever he has spoken at a conference or when training others.
Son of educators
Manners is the son of two well-known Jacksonville State University instructors, the late Lee and Jetta Manners. He attended all the grades in the Jacksonville School System and then went to JSU where he majored in criminal justice. The idea of being a teacher like his parents was an opportunity for him, but he had an uncle named J.W. Jones who was an officer with the Birmingham Police Department. Jones had lots of stories, and Manners believes the stories influenced his decision.
As an SRO, Manners often found himself in the role of teacher. He taught drug-prevention classes through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, and, to the high school students, he also taught classes on the dangers of driving impaired.
“We had some goggles you could put on that made you feel impaired,” Manners said. “We taught the students the laws, what impairment means and the high cost of driving while intoxicated.”
Jacksonville School System’s director of Federal Resources and Human Resources is Erika Clark. She worked as the assistant principal at the high school and the principal at the elementary school a year before Manners came on board.
“I’ve watched him with so many students,” Clark said. “He made great relationships with all the children, especially those who are overlooked. The elementary students would run up to him and grab him and appreciate the fact that he was there and keeping us safe.”
Manners worked during many evenings as an SRO at sports events at the high school. His parents had cultivated in him and his two siblings, Keaton and Nera, the habit of supporting sports games. It was only natural, too, that he accompanied the teams at home and when they traveled.
Manners has a family of his own, and, now that he is retired, he hopes to travel with them more. He and his wife, Karen, a retired nurse, are the parents of three grown daughters: Alicia, 36; Anna, 33 and Amy, 32. The couple has four grandsons, ages six months to 13 years. The family enjoys visiting the beach, the mountains and historic military sites.
“I can’t forget all the Alabama football games I have traveled to with my family,” Manners said. “I grew up with stories about my parents going to Alabama bowl games.”
Manners hopes to take a year to catch up on several projects and to get more rest, especially this first year. Then, he will decide on other future endeavors.
One teacher at Kitty Stone, Ivye Hayes, has known Manners since high school and said the staff and students hate to see him go but understand the joys of retirement.
“He has been a tremendous asset to our school and we will miss the high fives and fist bumps he has given to the students,” she said. “He has been the right person for that job because he has been so personable.”