Duff Manners says SRO job is a bridge between community and students

Duff

Friday night sights at the Jacksonville at Alexandria game. Duff Manners, a SRO for Jacksonville high school, on the sidelines before the game. This is Manners 39th year to attend JHS games and his 24th year as a SRO. Photo by Bill Wilson.

Jacksonville police Officer Johnsey Duffer “Duff” Manners, 63, retired on May 25 from a job he loved. 

For the past 24 years, Manners worked as a school resource officer, first at Jacksonville High School, and at the Kitty Stone Elementary School later, and at one time, both. 

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 