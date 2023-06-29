 Skip to main content
Driver charged in Leah Tarvin’s case

Lowrey
A 19-year-old woman was charged with criminally negligent homicide following the death of a college student that was struck while attempting to cross at a pedestrian crosswalk, according to officials. 

Jacksonville police announced Thursday that Olivia Lowrey, of Gadsden, will be held criminally liable for the death of Leah Tarvin, who was slain on the Jacksonville State University campus last year. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.