Driver charged in Leah Tarvin’s case

A 19-year-old woman was charged with criminally negligent homicide following the death of a college student that was struck while attempting to cross at a pedestrian crosswalk, according to officials.
Jacksonville police announced Thursday that Olivia Lowrey, of Gadsden, will be held criminally liable for the death of Leah Tarvin, who was slain on the Jacksonville State University campus last year.
After thoroughly reviewing cell phone data, vehicle data and surveillance footage, the Jacksonville Police Department filed charges of criminally negligent homicide against Lowrey, JPD stated in a recent news release.
“We would like to thank ALEA, the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, the Oxford Police Department and the JSU Police Department for their help in the investigation,” police Chief Marcus Wood stated in the release.
Lowrey bonded out of Jacksonville city jail, and is currently awaiting a preliminary court date set for Aug. 1.
