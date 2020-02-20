Dirt work underway on JSU business facility replacement as Wallace waits

As construction begins on a replacement for one tornado-damaged Jacksonville State University building, another still stands.
The March 19, 2018, tornado that swept through Jacksonville damaged many buildings at JSU, including Merrill Hall and Wallace Hall, the respective homes of the university’s business and nursing programs.
Demolition on Merrill Hall began last July, while construction on a new business building on the same site, approved by trustees, began last month, according to a news release from Birmingham-based contractor Doster Construction. Crews could be seen Monday grading dirt at the site.
The $50 million, 105,000-square-foot facility, which will include a 300-seat auditorium, 12 classrooms and a finance lab, is set for completion sometime next year, according to the release.
Meanwhile, the university has new plans for a nursing facility that will not involve Wallace Hall, as trustees approved at a January meeting plans to purchase an additional building to house its health professions programs at a new “south campus,” the former hospital RMC Jacksonville. At the time of the meeting, JSU was still awaiting word on whether to demolish or repair Wallace Hall from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Jim Brigham, JSU’s vice president for finance and administration.
Attempts to reach Brigham and other JSU officials this week were unsuccessful.
Plans for a new nursing building to be built on the site of Wallace had been approved, but the new nursing campus nixed those plans, Brigham said at the January meeting. The university initially announced a ceremony set for last October for the beginning of Wallace’s demolition, but it was canceled.
Wallace Hall was among damaged buildings on campus that were worked on by ServPro of Birmingham in the wake of the 2018 storm, prior to the university’s original plans to demolish the building. In December, state auditors reported JSU might have violated state bid laws by awarding $52 million in relief work to ServPro without seeking competitive bids.
JSU is seeking money from FEMA’s Public Assistance grant, according to Robert Alexander, a spokesman for FEMA’s regional office in Atlanta.
“Under Public Assistance, an applicant must provide documentation that disaster-related damage to a building is directly attributable to the declared event to be eligible for replacement,” Alexander wrote in an email. “In addition, the repair cost of the damage to the building from the March 2018 storm must meet or exceed 50% of the cost to replace the structure.”
Alexander wrote that FEMA officials reviewed damage at Wallace Hall, and a letter will be sent to JSU with a response to the Wallace claim. Part of the review process was to determine whether some cracks found in Wallace Hall were caused by the 2018 tornado or were already present, which Alexander said could affect the determination.
“As part of its determination, FEMA is reviewing whether these cracks are pre-existing,” Alexander wrote. “FEMA is currently working with the grantee, the state of Alabama, to finalize a determination letter which will clarify and set forth appeal options. The letter is under review by FEMA staff. We understand the importance of this project to the university, and we’re working to complete the review as quickly as possible.”