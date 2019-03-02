The cyber school program announced for Jacksonville State University at a recent trustee meeting still has to be approved by the Alabama Commission of Higher Education, according to university spokeswoman Buffy Lockette.
“We expect them to review our proposal in June,” she said in an email. “After they approve, it will be official.”
The program will educate students about cybersecurity threats like malware, viruses, phishing and computer hacking, according to discussion at the trustee meeting Feb. 22.
“This is incredible that we’re on the forefront of this, I’m very excited,” Academic Affairs Chairman Randy Owen said at the meeting.
The cyber school curriculum will be taught at Ramona Wood Hall in the school of education, according to information from the trustee meeting.
The university has held workshops in recent years to educate area high school teachers in the field of cyber security, in hopes of attracting students to it as a career. Former JSU professor Guillermo Francia was at the forefront of this push before leaving last year to teach at the University of West Florida.
“It’s a critical need of the nation,” Francia said in 2016. “We need to train people in control system cybersecurity.”
The importance of cybersecurity has grown exponentially over the last few decades, with rising fears that infrastructure controlled by internet-connected computers, such as power plants, dams and utility grids, may be vulnerable to malicious hackers.
The number of malware variants for mobile devices like cell phones increased by 54 percent in 2017, according to a report from Symantec, a company that sells cybersecurity products. Most of the malware was traced to apps, with 27 percent of the malicious apps found in the lifestyle category, 20 in music and audio and 10 percent in books and references.
According to Symantec, a federal budget proposal for fiscal year 2019 earmarks $15 billion for cybersecurity-related activities, which is a rise of 4 percent from 2018.