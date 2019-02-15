JACKSONVILLE — The site of a former cotton mill could become home to 130 apartments with a pool and other amenities, plus a public event space and perhaps a brewery, according to a developer’s proposal.
The City Council on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding with Atlanta-based developers Camden Partners. Attempts to reach the company this week were unsuccessful, but the memo approved by the city spells out some details of the project.
The proposal anticipates Camden paying Jacksonville $300,000 for city-owned property at the former Union Yarn Mill complex. The company plans to put a 40-unit complex on one part of the site at “historic market” rates, according to the proposal. Another lot would hold a 90-unit complex marketed to students. The company plans a pool and other amenities for residents, and an event space and brewery for use by the public, according to the non-binding memorandum of understanding.
The company will conduct a market study, create conceptual plans and establish a purchase and sale contract in the preliminary phase of the project, lasting 120 days, according to the memorandum. They will spend the next 300 days completing the project design, conducting environmental studies and finalizing funding.
At the City Council meeting Monday night, City Administrator Albertha Grant said the mayor had an issue with waiting for the company to complete these phases of the project.
“That would be my only two concerns, the timeline for the preliminary phase and the pre-development phase,” Councilman Jimmy Harrell said Monday.
The project, if it becomes reality, would revive an idea the council rejected in 2005. That plan that would have seen developers turn the former mill — vacant since its 2001 closure — into loft apartments, retail shops and a new home for City Hall, with a $3 million investment from the city expected as part of the project.
Developers later sold off the largest of the mill’s buildings, which was demolished a decade ago. The site’s oldest structure, dating to the mill’s 1906 opening, remains in the city’s hands. Another building at the site is now owned by Calderys, which runs a refractory plant nearby on Francis Street Southwest.
Calderys in the past had expressed interest in buying the city’s portion of the site, but Chris Tecca, general manager of Calderys USA, said Friday the company is not now interested in purchasing that property.
“We did express interest in the property over the summer,” he said, “but we’re no longer looking at buying. We’re focused on developing our own site.”
Camden’s proposal says it wants the city’s help buying a third lot at the former mill site; it was unclear Friday whether that is the property now owned by Calderys.
The proposal says Camden believes the site might make the project eligible for tax abatements and grant funding, and anticipates the city’s help in securing such incentives.
Further details beyond those in the memorandum of understanding were difficult to learn this week. A phone number for the company listed on the memo was disconnected, and a listed web address returned an error. Another number for the company provided by the city administrator was also disconnected.