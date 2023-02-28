Construction begins soon on new Jax State buildings

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
After finalizing plans for new facilities on campus, Jacksonville State University announced Friday that construction will begin this month.
Beginning spring break, March 20-24, the university will break ground on three projects that were announced early last year in the campus’s updated master plan: a new residence hall on the north end of campus known as “north village,” a dining hall and a new football operations center.
“JSU continues to be a progressive institution with its dramatic campus transformation capital projects,” said Dr. Kevin Hoult, associate vice president of Auxiliary and Business Services. “The university’s reimagined campus spaces will enhance a thriving living and learning community that serves present needs — and well into the future.”
The projects were broken into parts, according to the university’s senior vice president of Finance & Administration/CFO Dr. Arlitha Harmon
“JSU’s expansion projects were being developed throughout the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. The project was separated into three separate projects at the end of 2022 to address the inflationary cost increases and supply chain concerns,” Harmon said via email.
Already excited about the upcoming projects, specifically the university’s new football operations center — to be known as the Loring and Debbie White Football Complex — is Jax State’s Athletics Director Greg Seitz.
“This new field house project is a great step forward for our program and will give us one of the best facilities in Conference USA as we make the move there this season,” Seitz said. “The move to FBS is an exciting one for our university and our football program, and this facility upgrade will provide us the necessary tools to be competitive at the highest level of college football.”
With construction comes less space, however, and parking for both students and faculty will be affected for the 18 months until its completion. Staff and university police are aware of the issue and alternative parking information is forthcoming as the situation is addressed.
“More information will be shared by JSU Public Safety through various channels before spring break — such as the MyJSU app, emails from the director of public safety, social media and Red & White [an electronic newsletter] — to help students, faculty, staff and guests plan their commute to campus following spring break,” the news release says.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.