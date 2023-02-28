 Skip to main content
Construction begins soon on new Jax State buildings

After finalizing plans for new facilities on campus, Jacksonville State University announced Friday that construction will begin this month.

Beginning spring break, March 20-24, the university will break ground on three projects that were announced early last year in the campus’s updated master plan: a new residence hall on the north end of campus known as “north village,” a dining hall and a new football operations center.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.