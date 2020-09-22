Committee recommends Jacksonville Confederate monument remain, with added context

JACKSONVILLE — A committee to discuss the fate of the Confederate monument in Jacksonville’s Public Square will not recommend its removal from the park, members said at a Tuesday evening meeting.
Committee members said state law prohibits cities from removing monuments. Instead, they will recommend to the Jacksonville City Council next week that signs or additional monuments be added to the Public Square to add context and “balance” to the space.
The committee, which discussed the issue for more than an hour, was composed of six people: council members Sandra Sudduth and Tony Taylor; Sharon Daringer from Jacksonville’s United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter; Mary Springer of For a Better Jacksonville; Marcus Reid of the Eastwood Preservation Committee; and Gordon Harvey from Jacksonville State University.
Daringer said the monument was initially erected in the early 1900s by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Instead of taking it down and relocating it to the city’s cemetery, which was previously suggested, she proposed adding things to it.
She said one Virginia city added tablets that explained more Civil War history, including Black history, in a public space. Another, she said, erected a second monument.
“Jacksonville is an educational city, so why don’t we educate our children and educate our citizens?” Daringer said.
Reid said that while not every Confederate soldier fought because of slavery, that was the reason for the Civil War. He didn’t want to be divisive, he said, but it was important to bring that up.
“It would be very nice if we could at least make some sort of resolution that the cause should not be glorified by the city of Jacksonville,” he said.
If a new monument was to be added, he said, it should reflect Jacksonville’s history. He said there could be a memorial to the victims of several lynchings that took place in the area after the Civil War.
He said removing the monument from its post was a violation of state law without the state’s approval. However, he said, a bill has been prefiled in the state legislature that would, if it passes, nullify that law.
Springer said the committee needed to evaluate what the monument said about the space. She asked how the city could add balance or context to something such as the monument.
Taylor said Sudduth’s family, the Foxes, had been an integral part of Jacksonville for more than 100 years, and could be memorialized at the Square.
Although many residents disagreed on what should happen with the monument, Taylor said, they were civil with each other, and he was grateful for that.
“I am so pleased and so proud of how the city of Jacksonville has handled it so far,” he said.