City sets rules for wireless telecommunication facilities

Jacksonville city officials have established a set of guidelines for telecommunications facilities in the city. By approving an ordinance at a meeting Monday evening, the City Council is now able to regulate where and when those facilities, and any associated equipment, are placed within the city.
City Council president Tony Taylor said the city had until May 1 to enact a policy on the facilities, such as cell towers, otherwise wireless companies would have had to go through the state instead of the city in order to install them.
The council also declined to join the Calhoun County 911’s bid process for ambulance services. The directors of Calhoun County 911 and Piedmont Rescue and Emergency Medical Services both spoke at a meeting last month about the pros and cons of joining the county’s ambulance services plan.
Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle urged the city to not join in the process, citing the rise in costs that would have resulted and the solid relationship the city has with Piedmont Rescue and EMS, which the city currently contracts with.
During a work session before Monday’s meeting, council members saw a presentation from Lacey Baccus, of Retail Strategies, a Birmingham-based company, on the downtown area’s development. Baccus said Retail Strategies could work with the city in a 100-day process to identify areas of improvement, draw retailers and businesses to the area and beautify streets and buildings.
In other business, the council:
— Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign an agreement with Surview Field Services for a gas leak survey with the city’s Water Works, Gas and Sewer Board.
— Authorized Smith to sign a commercial lease agreement with Heirloom Taco on Ladiga Street Southeast as a restaurant and bar.
— Promoted officer Christapher Nicholas Deckerd to the position of police corporal.
— Hired Karlin Wilson as a library specialist.