JACKSONVILLE — Students from Kitty Stone Elementary were recognized for their third-place finish in a recent Science Olympiad at Thursday’s board of education meeting.
“The elementary science olympiad is a very big deal,” said Erika Clark, Kitty Stone Elementary School principal. “These kids took time out of their schedules to stay after school and study science.”
Kitty Stone’s participation in the Science Olympiad, a national program, was started by a Jacksonville High School graduate 26 years ago, according to Clark. Kitty Stone’s placed third among 24 teams from northeast Alabama and was only 10 points from claiming second. The olympiad was held in February.
The olympiad features many competitions, covering a spectrum of scientific topics from insects to the periodic table, according to Ashley Smith, a teacher at Kitty Stone and a coach of the science team.
Smith said the school is “incredibly” proud of the students’ accomplishments at the olympiad.
“They have put a lot of time and effort into this and faced really stiff competition,” she said. “We’re just blessed to have the people in our area willing to invest in our students.”
In other business the school board:
Approved two resignations from retiring teachers.
Entered into executive session to discuss a
“possible real estate transaction.”
