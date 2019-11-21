Kids will have a chance to do some gift shopping of their own in Jacksonville on Saturday.
A children’s gift room is part of Jacksonville’s fourth annual Christmas Village at the city’s community center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a gift-shopping, holiday event organized by the Jacksonville Arts Council. Gift vendors and food will be available for purchase at the free event, while Santa Claus is set to make an appearance before noon.
“We don’t allow mom and dad in the room,” said Nancy Gillespie. “They’re gifts they can buy for the family. The children always love it.”
A selection of $1 gifts will be available for kids to search through, said Gillespie, a member of the council. Workers will place items in a gift bag to keep away prying eyes of potential family recipients.
Gillespie said the children’s room usually sells out fast, and will close at noon. She encouraged shopping kids to arrive early.
For the older attendees, a wide selection of local goods will be on hand.
“We have all kinds of vendors selling all kinds of different things,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie said that more 60 vendors have signed up, enough that she’s had to turn some away because of space concerns.
“This year has been phenomenal,” Gillespie said. “It’s going to be bigger. It’s just gotten bigger and bigger every year.”
Food and holiday refreshments will be available, including apple cider, hot chocolate, funnel cakes and Polish sausage.
Proceeds from vendor fees will be used to help buy supplies and support arts programs in local schools, according to Gillespie.
“It benefits not just the public, being able to shop local for some gifts, but the schools as well,” Gillespie said. “We take the money to improve arts in the school system. That’s our goal, supporting the arts in Calhoun County.”