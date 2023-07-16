Christmas in July brings kids some summer yuletide joy

Ever wonder what Santa does in his off season?
He visits Redbird Coffeehouse in Jacksonville.
A Santa Claus, played by Gary Humphreys who co-owns the coffee shop with his wife, Laura, spent a whole day at the shop on the square high-fiving little ones and visiting with locals.
In an event they called “Christmas in July,” Humphreys said he and his wife thought the occasion would be something fun for young parents to do with the kids.
“We’ve had a great turnout of young families, so we‘ve been really pleased,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys was clad in a Hawaiian shirt and surrounded by beach toys instead of the traditional red suit, but little ones had no problem recognizing his classic white-bearded “Santa” look. One child, who didn’t expect Santa to be lounging about in the shop where her dad just happened to be getting coffee, made a beeline for him the moment she saw him — leaving her dad at the door.
“It’s been a lot of fun. And we’ve had some of the community members say that it’s been nice to see a lot of the young families out, because Calhoun County just doesn’t have a ton of places for young families to bring little kids and hang out,” Humphreys said.
Redbird has always built its business on the premise that it is a family friendly place, and Saturday’s event was no exception.
“One of our pillars is community. It’s Kingdom, Community, and Coffee. We really want to focus on the community aspect because we were those young parents that had the kids and were looking for places to go and hang out,” Humphreys said.
With cotton candy and other special vendors attending the event, kids scurried around the room freely with Santa keeping a watchful eye.
Humphreys said most of the children didn’t share their Christmas wants with him. Instead, most of them were checking in, with Santa-Humphrey listening carefully if they were still doing well and listening to mom and dad.
Children such as five-year-old Vintage Waldrop, of the Anniston area, were just happy to be there.
“She just wanted to see him. Here, in July, she had never heard of that, so she wanted to bring her little bunny to show him,” Vintage’s mother, Season Waldrop said.
Some families drove all the way from Decatur to take part in the event.
Humphreys looks so much like Father Christmas himself that he said he tries not to wear red or any other color associated with Christmas in his everyday life.
Humphreys said one day, he was in the coffeehouse when he saw a little girl tugging her mom’s shirt and looking at him sideways. The little girl’s mother approached him and said “she thinks you’re Santa.”
“So I give her the finger to the lips, ‘shhhhhh.’ And the little girl’s eyes eyed up, her mouth drops, and I told her ‘you can’t tell anybody.’” Humphreys said. “She was just elated.”