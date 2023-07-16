 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Christmas in July brings kids some summer yuletide joy

hohoho

Five-year-old Vintage Waldrop said Saturday she was just excited to see Santa in the middle of the summer at the Redbird Coffeehouse.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Ever wonder what Santa does in his off season? 

He visits Redbird Coffeehouse in Jacksonville. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.