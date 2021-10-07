Chief: Arrest made in threat incident at Jacksonville High School

An arrest was made Thursday in a bomb threat that had been directed against Jacksonville High School on Wednesday, city police Chief Marcus Wood said.
“We have identified and arrested a juvenile suspect and he’ll be going through the juvenile court process,” Wood told The Star after the department posted notice of the arrest on a social media page.
Wood said the suspect, whom he could not describe in any manner owing to the individual’s status as a juvenile, is being housed at the Coosa Valley Detention Center. The chief said detection dogs found no explosive substances at the school.
The suspect has been formally charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class C felony.
The threat incident was discovered and resolved in a matter of a few hours in the middle of the day Wednesday.