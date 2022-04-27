Cause of JCA fire ‘still under investigation’

Officials have not learned the cause of the fire that burned a portion of the campus at Jacksonville Christian Academy.
First responders were called to the scene of a structure fire Saturday night at the school and worship center, where they found the location 25-50 percent involved, Jacksonville’s Assistant Fire Chief Justin Minton said.
According to city Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally, whenever a church fire occurs, the investigation is passed along by default to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Assisting the state’s fire marshal is Jacksonville Fire Marshal Chris Collins, as well as Anniston’s Jason Brown.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” said Alabama State Fire Marshal office spokeswoman Jennifer Bowen.
The community has rallied behind the school, as apparent from postings in social media.
JCA Assistant Principal Tomya Hancock told The Anniston Star that the school is now seeking donations and that it had set up an account at AlaTrust Credit Union for those who would like to donate.
Hancock said there was no additional information on where the Faith Temple church would meet in the meantime. The congregation assembled Sunday morning for an outside service in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Weaver.
However, the daycare children have been relocated to Westside Baptist Church, while grades K-2 have been relocated to the high school building, according to Hancock.
Though the cause of the fire is still unknown, the school has met with its insurance company to assess the damage, Hancock said.
“They’ve had meetings with our head administrator, Dr. Miller,” Hancock said, referring to JCA Principal Tommy Miller.
Firefighters worked well into Sunday afternoon in an attempt to extinguish all the hotspots in the building. Due to the structure being unstable, firefighters were unable to safely enter the building to properly get the job done.
“Inside, the structure had already collapsed so we weren’t able to make entry into the building, so we’ve just basically been working from outside in a defensive operation,” Minton said Sunday morning.