Call from the public leads to Jacksonville drug bust

Approximately 27 grams of a controlled substance was recovered from a vehicle in Jacksonville after a concerned onlooker alerted authorities that the driver of the vehicle was displaying hazardous behavior.
A resident of Jacksonville called the Jacksonville Police Department Tuesday when the resident saw the driver displaying reckless and dangerous driving, including swerving into oncoming traffic “nearly causing a collision,” off of Alabama 204 in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Police Department stated in a social media report.
Upon stopping the vehicle, officers conducted a search and seized multiple illegal items.
“Due to the hard work of our officers and dispatchers, the driver was arrested for Trafficking in Oxycodone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” JPD stated in a social media post.
JPD thanked the caller for alerting the police and urged other residents to do the same to aid in keeping crime at bay.
The release stated if anyone has information that a crime has occurred to call 334-215-STOP(7867).