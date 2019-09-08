Local high school bands and their fans are set to march into Jacksonville State University’s football stadium Tuesday for the annual Calhoun County Marching Band Exhibition.
Beginning at 6 p.m., bands will have 15-minute turns to take the field and show their stuff to peers and parents, before JSU’s Marching Southerners present their own performance at 9 p.m. Admission to the exhibition is $5 per person, which will help raise money for the Calhoun County Honor Band.
“It’s an opportunity for our 12 county bands to sort of give a sneak preview of their show,” said David Swinney, band director at the Donoho School and organizer of the event. “It’s also a time to get together and develop camaraderie between the bands.”
According to Swinney, local high school bands use the friendlier atmosphere of an exhibition to tune up for competitions of their own. While bands will not compete Tuesday, a panel of judges will be present to give feedback on the performances.
Swinney said he and the other county band directors, many of whom he said were also Southerners in their college days, are grateful to be able to teach their students by their former group’s example.
“We’re certainly blessed to be here in Calhoun County where we’re close to JSU and be able to play on a field like that,” said Swinney. “Our kids get to see a band that’s arguably one of the best in the country. It’s a huge draw for our kids to get to see that.”
The Calhoun County Honor Band, which the exhibition supports, is a yearly chance for the county’s best and brightest to gather and play together. Directors from across the county submit their best players for consideration to join a middle school, senior high and jazz honor band, the last of which is new this school year.
After auditions, accepted musicians will gather to meet with “top-notch” instructors and perform together.
This year’s instructor is Myra Rhoden, who was named the 2018 National Band Director of the Year by the National Association of Music Education for her work as director at Fayette County High School in Fayetteville, Ga.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Calhoun County Marching Band Exhibition
WHERE: Jacksonville State University’s Burgess-Snow Field
WHEN: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $5