Calhoun Commission honors Jacksonville basketball champions

Jacksonville 2023 basketball Calhoun Commission

The team members and coaches from the Jacksonville High School’s Golden Eagle Basketball Team are honored for winning the Class 4A state championship by the Calhoun County Commission on Thursday.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

As a Jacksonville High School alumnus, Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson was especially proud Thursday to be reading a proclamation to honor the Golden Eagles basketball team. His wife, Susan, was present at the commissioners’ regular meeting so she could greet many of the students she had taught before her retirement.

The team won the 2023 Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4 boys championship, and they also won it the previous year.

Jacksonville 2023 basketball coach Trex Buzan Calhoun Commission

Jacksonville High School basketball head coach Tres Buzan listens Thursday as Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson read a proclamation congratulating the team and coaches for winning the 2023 Class 4A state championship.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 