Calhoun Commission honors Jacksonville basketball champions

Jacksonville High School basketball head coach Tres Buzan listens Thursday as Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson read a proclamation congratulating the team and coaches for winning the 2023 Class 4A state championship.
As a Jacksonville High School alumnus, Calhoun County Commissioner Lee Patterson was especially proud Thursday to be reading a proclamation to honor the Golden Eagles basketball team. His wife, Susan, was present at the commissioners’ regular meeting so she could greet many of the students she had taught before her retirement.
The team won the 2023 Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4 boys championship, and they also won it the previous year.
“Their attitudes, athleticism and spirit will take them down the road,” Patterson told the young men.
Tres Buzan is the team’s coach, along with coaches Lane Patterson (the commissioner’s brother), Daryl Hamby, Jordan Shelvin, Jalen Heath and Nate Lyons. The players are Camren Johnson, Caden Johnson, Devin Barksdale, John Broom, Jaquan Ervin, Imoree Young, Monte Sinclair, Ethan Duke, De’Arion Prothro and KyDrick Fisher. The managers, Kevin Hoult and Andrew Knight, were also commended.
The current commission chair, Fred Wilson, read a statement proclaiming April 11 to be remembered as the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Law, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. It made housing available to all “without regard to race, color, religion, sex, and national origin.”
In other business, the commission acted on several issues:
— Resolved to accept the single bid to purchase a 2023 police vehicle from Donohoo Chevrolet LLC for the sheriff and county administrator to review, negotiate and recommend.
— Resolved to renew the participation in the federal HOME Investment Properties Program for the consortium of the following cities: Anniston, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Weaver and Hobson City.
— Resolved to commit the amount of $76,898 as a local non-federal match for the capital, administrative and operations expenditures of the Section 5311 Nonurbanized Area Public Transportation Program for fiscal 2024 and to work with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to provide transportation services in the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The program is ongoing.
— Resolved to apply for grant funds through the 2023 Alabama Tourism Legislative Grants Program to promote out-of-state tourism for communitywide events and to generate revenues. The amount is not to exceed $7,800.
— Resolved to authorize a change order for the re-painting project of the Calhoun County Courthouse, which will add an additional $19,318.
— Resolved to raise fees for solid waste disposal at the Calhoun County Landfill due to inflation and a rise in fees imposed by ADEM. New cost for individuals is $8 a load minimum for one or more bags even with the pickup truck bed and loads over the bed will be $12 a load. Commercial loads per ton are also increased.
— Resolved to enter a memorandum of understanding between the commission and the United Way of East Central Alabama. The commission will serve as the fiscal agent to receive payments from the Alabama Department of Youth Services to assist United Way in providing services for programs.
— Resolved to select Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood; St. Johns & Associates and Jay Jenkins Architecture to perform a wetlands delineation for the Camp McClellan Horse Trails Project.
— Resolved to award improvements to the Calhoun County Transfer Station and the Calhoun County Alexandria Tag Office to Bill Whittaker, architecture.