Brown, Partridge endorse Keith Kelley for Alabama Senate GOP nomination

Keith Kelley, a candidate for the Republican nomination for election as senator from Alabama District 12, has picked up the endorsement of retiring Rep. Koven Brown (R-Jacksonville).
Brown, a 12-year member of the Alabama House of Representatives for District 40, said Kelley’s history as an owner of a small business has allowed him to create jobs. In a Thursday press release, he praised Kelley, who he feels will strive to get government spending under control.
“Keith knows that to fix inflation and the rising cost of living, government must get spending under control,” Brown wrote. “Keith is the true Republican in this race, the clear choice. I’m proud to support him.”
Kelley said he wants to emulate Brown, who he feels has built coalitions and striven to get along with others.
Brown was not available for comment.
“I have worked with Koven on a number of issues since he’s been in office,” Kelley told The Star Friday. “One issue was on private property rights and the other was a mental health issue. Koven listens, does his homework and is not afraid to take a stand. I am in total lockstep with him.”
The district includes all of Calhoun County, as well as parts of Talladega.
Kelley, a Calhoun County native, has been president of Harris-McKay Realty for 27 years. He has served as president of the Alabama Association of Realtors and on the National Association of Realtors board of directors. He has accepted leadership roles in civic and charitable organizations.
Also endorsing Kelley is Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge. He was unavailable for comment but said in the press release that Kelley was the only true conservative in the race.
“Keith will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement and will fight to keep our communities safe and secure,” Partridge wrote.