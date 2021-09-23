Bragg launches new book for Jacksonville audience

JACKSONVILLE — Reading for the people was good for Rick Bragg.
Meeting and greeting, not so much.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and teacher told audience members gathered in a Merrill Hall auditorium Tuesday that he regretted health concerns prevented personal contact with his fans, but they didn’t seem to mind. Bragg’s stories, his persona, even his Possum Trot drawl, were familiar, comforting territory.
Tuesday, a crowd traversed that territory, via reading and remarks, in Bragg’s new book, “The Speckled Beauty,” a quick-witted feel-good profile of his Australian shepherd, Speck.
Speck, we learn, is a troublemaking nuisance with one good eye that gets into all sorts of trouble. Despite shortcomings, the pup changed Bragg’s life forever, arriving at a time when his own health was failing him.
He dedicated the book to his late brother, Sam — whom Bragg described as “the last Southern man.”
Bragg fondly spoke of his family, his pets, and home life in a way that had the Jacksonville audience cackling. However, he said, he can’t host meet-and-greets or book signings with the public due to his own health issues, his mother’s age, and the precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, Bragg quipped, “We don’t want to make Speck sick.”
After reading a short piece from the novel, Bragg opened the floor for questions, diving deeply into each one with a new story.
He discussed his deep connection with his family and coming from a long line of literary geniuses. He discussed his ideas for what he’ll do during retirement, proclaiming he will “pretend to fish and shoot at snakes.” He discussed his time in Pakistan, sharing tales of getting shot at and chased with machetes.
“It was not fun,” Bragg said. “I felt like it didn’t matter what I wrote — it wasn’t going to make a difference.”
Bragg’s stint in Pakistan was to better understand the “genesis of the hatred that began 9/11.”
Born in Piedmont and raised just outside of Jacksonville, Bragg attended Jacksonville city schools, and later Jacksonville State University and Harvard University.
Bragg won the Pulitzer Prize in 1996 for feature writing. He is the author of 12 books, the first, “All Over But the Shoutin’,” published in 1997. He’s a professor at the University of Alabama, writes a column for Southern Living and is a regular contributed to Garden & Gun.
His journalistic career has put him on keyboards at The Jacksonville News, the Daily Home in Talladega, The Birmingham News, The St. Petersburg Times, The New York Times and The Anniston Star.
He’s been a Harvard University Nieman Fellow and has won the Distinguished Writing Award of the American Society of Newspaper Editors on two separate occasions.