Black History Month gets rousing observance in Jacksonville

Dealové Ani-Osadebe sings with First Baptist church of Eastwood brings the crowd to their feet during her performance Sunday. 

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

JACKSONVILLE — The city’s first Black History Month observance since the pandemic was marked with good cheer, celebratory music and dancing at the community center auditorium Sunday.

While the program had been put on in previous years by former City Council member and former Black History Committee chairwoman Sandra Sudduth, this year it was spearheaded by City Councilwoman Sherry Laster.

The audience at Jacksonville City's Black History Month program Sunday react to a performance by Dealové Ani-Osadebe sings with First Baptist church of Eastwood. 
Members of the Jacksonville State University Choir pump up the crowd during Sunday's performance. 
Mary Stell (left) and her friend Lacindra McGowan dance to the music during Sunday's Black History Month program in Jacksonville. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

