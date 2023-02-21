Black History Month gets rousing observance in Jacksonville

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — The city’s first Black History Month observance since the pandemic was marked with good cheer, celebratory music and dancing at the community center auditorium Sunday.
While the program had been put on in previous years by former City Council member and former Black History Committee chairwoman Sandra Sudduth, this year it was spearheaded by City Councilwoman Sherry Laster.
“Yes, this was my first time chairing the city of Jacksonville black history program, and I couldn’t have done it without my committee,” Laster stated in an email correspondence. “We bounced off ideas from each other, really being open about what we wanted to provide for the city.”
Sudduth was not far off, however, as she was honored as the “mistress of ceremonies” at the event, while Laster’s son Kennedy, a senior at Jacksonville High School, served as master of ceremonies.
“He’s the president of his school in his senior class and he’s the president of the student council, so I thought this would be a great experience for him,” Laster said.
Jacksonville State University’s choir was only one of the performances seen Sunday that really got the crowd going. Some danced in their seats, some stood up and sang and clapped along.
“I didn’t know I was going to have to follow that,” Mayor Johnny Smith said as he took the podium.
“We all look forward to this event every year. COVID messed us up a little bit but we’re back going strong and I appreciate all the hard work that the Black History Committee has done,” Smith continued.
During his speech, Smith proclaimed February as Black History Month in the city and urged all residents to join together to “make this a period of recognition for justice and equality for all people as well as an acknowledgement of oneness for all people.”
The overall theme of this year’s event was building resistance, health and wellness. The city’s public information officer Ben Nunnally elaborated on why health and wellness, specifically in Black communities, is an important topic of discussion.
“Access to health care is a big deal for any community, but the Black community has historically had a hard time receiving proper care for health issues, ranging from disparity in treatment received to outright betrayal from the medical community, like in the Tuskegee experiment in the 1930s,” Nunnally said.
“Bringing together health experts — especially Black health experts — can help foster some trust in the medical industry, especially at a local level, which in turn can help communities become healthier,” he said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.