Billboard campaign prods cities to remove Confederate monuments

Though separated by 150 miles and disparate-sized populations, Jacksonville and Florence share a 21st century trait: Confederate statues that activists want removed from public spaces.
The commonalities of that shared peculiarity don’t run deep, however.
Last September, the Jacksonville City Council tasked a biracial, six-person committee to research options for the Confederate statue in the city square. Following a one-hour meeting, the committee recommended leaving the statue in place but adding historical “balance” through signage or additional monuments.
To date, no additions have been installed on the square.
“Nothing has really happened, it’s just something we have talked about,” Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said Thursday. “It’s probably something we should get back on.”
In Florence, an activist group targeting racial injustice, Project Say Something, has tried to persuade that city’s council to relocate a Confederate statue from the Lauderdale County Courthouse lawn. Today, the statue remains in place.
The difference between the two Alabama cities’ situations is the Southern Poverty Law Center’s decision to actively join the Project Say Something movement. The SPLC, based in Montgomery, kicked off a Confederate billboard campaign in April to coincide with Alabama’s statewide celebration of Confederate History and Heritage Month.
The SPLC plans to erect billboards in cities throughout the five Southern states it serves, said Lecia Brooks, the center’s chief of staff. The Florence billboard, placed along U.S. 72 (Robert E. Lee Highway), features a black background with a large headline in white type: “REMOVE the Confederate monument from our city.” Also included are two Twitter hashtags (“#takeitdown” and “#whoseheritage”) and a “Paid for by the Southern Poverty Law Center” declaration.
“We chose Florence because we’ve been partnering with Project Say Something for about two years now, and it seems they are pretty close to resolution on that effort,” Brooks said. “The community activists in that area have been subjected to a lot of threats and abuse, and we thought it was wise to support that group, particularly.”
The SPLC has no current plans to erect a billboard in Jacksonville. “We can’t afford to put up a billboard in every place there is (a Confederate statue),” said Brooks, who is nonetheless adamant that Confederate imagery should not exist in public spaces, whether in Florence or Jacksonville.
“The fact that (the Jacksonville) monument went up in 1909 in the town square, it went up for a specific reason, and that reason was to reassert white supremacy,” Brooks said. “The fact that they don't want to take it down from that location and move it to a more appropriate location tells me they want to continue the narrative of the Lost Cause, which is a false narrative about what the Civil War was about.
“The fact that (the monument) says ‘the righteousness of their cause’ and ‘what they died for,’ well, the cause was to maintain the system of chattel slavery. So, just full stop.”
Key to Jacksonville’s stance is the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed in 2017. It requires local governments to get a thumbs-up from the state before moving or renaming “historically significant buildings and monuments” that are at least 40 years old. Municipalities that ignore the law are subject to a one-time $25,000 fine.
“The recommendation from the committee would be, it would be a violation of law, so we should be in opposition to violating the law,” Smith said, and avoid setting what he called a “bad precedent.”
Because of the law’s ambiguity and relatively small fines, it hasn’t prevented the relocation or removal of Confederate-themed monuments, statues, plaques and names from public spaces and buildings. Twelve Confederate items were removed in Alabama in 2020, the SPLC says.
The Anniston City Council last year dismantled an obelisk dedicated to Confederate officer John Pelham and moved it to Janney Furnace in Ohatchee. The city paid the $25,000 fine. “We received confirmation of its receipt and the matter is satisfied,” Anniston City Manager Steven Folks wrote Thursday in an email.
Statues, monuments and plaques also were removed from public spaces in Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery and other locations. Nationwide, the SPLC has documented 114 Confederate monuments and other imagery that have been removed since the 2015 church massacre in Charleston, S.C., linked to white supremacy. More than 1,500 remain in place.
Jacksonville’s statue of an unnamed soldier, erected 44 years after the Civil War by a local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter, features a quotation from Confederate President Jefferson Davis: “Let none of the survivors of these men offer in their behalf the penitential plea, 'They believed they were right.' Be it ours to transmit to posterity our unequivocal confidence in the righteousness of the cause for which these men died.”
“The quote itself is a slap in the face,” Brooks said. “It’s the same old tired (thing), ‘It’s heritage not hate, we’re honoring our war dead.’ War dead are to be honored in cemeteries.”
One option, Smith said, would be to cover the Davis quotation with signage that contextualizes the monument and the war. Another option would require installing markers that honor important figures in Jacksonville history, such as Theodore Fox, the city’s first Black council member.
The SPLC’s stance is unequivocal. Public spaces should not feature memorials to the Confederacy and its ties to slavery.
“It’s ridiculous, it’s not enough,” Brooks said about recontextualizing monuments with additional signage. “It’s also important to look at where the monument was placed and why it was placed there. In Jacksonville’s case, it was the town square, it’s where it gets all the attention, and in Florence it’s at the courthouse. So, no, those are inappropriate locations.”
While the SPLC has no plans to target Jacksonville in its campaign, Smith didn’t flinch when asked if his stance would change should a billboard appear along Alabama 21.
“My reaction would basically be the same,” he said. “Until the Legislature changes the law, it would be difficult.”