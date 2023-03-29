Awareness event at JSU teaches about safe relationships, sexual security

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville State University campus event Wednesday brought both attention to the problem of sexual assault and hope in the form of knowledge to fight back against it.
Appropriately titled “Reclaim Your Power,” the event featured several speakers and activities geared toward emboldening men and women who have been or could become victims of sexual assault.
Empowering yoga, self-defense demonstrations and even “sexy zumba” were only some of the activities in which students and faculty were encouraged to participate.
“The aim is to reach students, faculty, staff members, and educate them about what’s going on in the community, the different resources that we have available, but also offer them different opportunities to explore self care, explore sexual citizenship and explore healthy relationships,” said Jasmin Nunez, Jax State’s Title IX Coordinator.
Event speakers ranged from Assistant District Attorney Eric Snyder, to a sex trafficking survivor, Leah Gunn, who spoke of the trauma and the healing process surrounding her experience as a survivor.
“We come, we speak on the importance of sexual assault awareness and intimate partner violence, dating violence. We want to make the community aware, especially the college campuses,” Snyder said.
In addition to attending events such as Wednesday’s, Snyder said that the District Attorney’s office also has a victim service officer who has an office on the Jax State campus to assist victims of sexual assault in any way that she can — whether it’s to help file necessary paperwork or simply give guidance and offer counseling resources.
Snyder said having an office on campus allows direct access to that officer without the student having to leave campus and go all the way down to the courthouse in Anniston.
“They can come to her office, walk to her office here on campus from their dorm room, their class, or wherever they’re at here and it’s convenient,” Snyder said.
Before the event began Nunez said speakers would be not only boosting awareness of sexual assault, but also giving valuable information on the topic of domestic and dating violence, as well as normalizing discussions of women’s health and sexuality.
The purpose of this, Nunez said, was “so that women, when they experience something, feel confident or empowered enough to say something. Or at very least know that what they experienced was not right.”
Allison Nessler, with Alabama Youth Relationship Education, attended the event to speak about what she does in her role as program director.
Nessler said that she serves all Etowah county and Gadsden city schools by teaching a course called “relationship smarts,” which instructs adolescent students about healthy relationships, domestic and/or dating violence, and how to recognize red flags in a relationship — as well as how to exit that relationship in a safe way if they are being abused.
“Maybe they don’t understand what a red flag really is, maybe they haven’t had a healthy relationship to model in their lives,” Nessler said.
The event was held on the Quad behind Angle Hall where food and drinks were served and trinkets were given out to all who attended. These included the usual T-shirts, pens, candy, drinking cups, but also something known as a “cup condom.”
“Cup condoms are something that you can use to literally cover your beverage to protect it from being drugged or contaminated in any way,” Nunez said.
United Way representative Pam Stack spoke about the organization’s anti-trafficking initiative “Hope United,” which combats both sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
“We’re here to hopefully prevent it from happening to our young people, and then those people who are caught up in it, to give them resources and walk alongside them as an advocate,” Stack said.
Stack said that it was hard to pinpoint exact statistics of sex or labor trafficking in the area, due to the underground nature of the crime.
“There was a study that was done at the University of Alabama that says 1100-plus people are trafficked in our state on any given day, labor or sex [trafficked],” Stack said. “The global slavery index would put that up higher than that.”
Stack defined sex trafficking as an adult being forced to perform any commercial sex act by force, fraud or coercion.
“The big thing right now is online exploitation of our kids. A child can be trafficked in their bedroom and not ever leave their house. People think sometimes you gotta move from one location to another to be trafficked, but that’s not the case.”
For more information on this initiative, go to www.uweca.org/ati/