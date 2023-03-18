 Skip to main content
Attempted traffic stop results in injury to police officer, suspect

An officer-involved shooting on Crow Farm Road between Jacksonville and Weaver early Saturday morning ended with both the suspect and the officer requiring medical attention.

According to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood, Weaver police attempted a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Charger during the post-midnight hours Saturday morning. The driver, a 22-year-old man, fled the scene in the vehicle pursued by Weaver police, who were joined by Jacksonville police when they reached that city’s jurisdiction.