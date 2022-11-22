Arts council holds charity holiday event

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
David Lipscomb, 62, of Ashland, and his brother Harold Lipscomb, 60, of Jacksonville, show off their wood spun Christmas ornaments and other trinkets at the 6th annual Christmas Village hosted by the Jacksonville Arts Council.
JACKSONVILLE — Those already in the Christmas spirit headed down to the Jacksonville Community Center on Saturday for a special charity event.
The Jacksonville Arts Council hosted its sixth annual Christmas Village, which featured a full day of musical performances and a variety of entertainment for all ages.
“We have wonderful local vendors with all of their handmade products. We have an arts and crafts room where the children can make Christmas cards for our seniors. And we have a kids’ shop where all the gifts are a dollar, so they can shop for their parents or their favorite friend,” Arts Council board member Pam Howard said.
Santa was also there for little ones to visit and take photos with, and juice boxes and cookies were served to make the event more special, Howard said.
On the main stage, students from Spring Garden performed their version of The Lion King around 11 a.m., and was one of many musical performances on the day.
A choir from Jacksonville’s Kitty Stone Elementary, another from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville High School’s jazz ensemble and Gadsden State Community College’s brass quartet were also included in the musical acts that kept everyone entertained throughout the day, according to Howard.
The event acts as a fundraiser each year for the Arts Council, according to council chairperson Nancy Gillespie. The funds the event raises are given to local schools' art and music departments.
“I think it’s awesome. The vendors are fabulous. There’s something here for everybody,” Gillespie continued.
Children ran through rows of vendors as their parents browsed the various Christmas decor and other wares.
One such vendor had roots particularly deep in Jacksonville. The agricultural arts teacher at Jacksonville High School, Harold Lipscomb, and his brother, David, were set up with their raw wood carvings.
“We make turned wood. Most of our stuff concentrates around Christmas ornaments. Harold also does charcuterie boards, and that kind of stuff,” David Lipscomb said.
The wooden trinkets spread across a table were various shapes and colors of raw wood. Cherry tree, cedar, black walnut — Lipscomb said anything they can get their hands on they will work with. Some had rough bottoms of tree bark Lipscomb called “live edges,” and all of it smelled heavenly.
“It’s kind of unusual for people to have because it’s not something that you can just pick up at the store,” Lipscomb said.