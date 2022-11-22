 Skip to main content
Arts council holds charity holiday event

Early holiday shoppers browse selections from craft vendors at the 6th annual Christmas Village hosted by the Jacksonville Arts Council.

JACKSONVILLE — Those already in the Christmas spirit headed down to the Jacksonville Community Center on Saturday for a special charity event.

The Jacksonville Arts Council hosted its sixth annual Christmas Village, which featured a full day of musical performances and a variety of entertainment for all ages.

Spring Garden students perform their version of the Lion King on the main stage at the 6th annual Christmas Village hosted by the Jacksonville Arts Council. 
David Lipscomb, 62, of Ashland, and his brother Harold Lipscomb, 60, of Jacksonville, show off their wood spun Christmas ornaments and other trinkets at the 6th annual Christmas Village hosted by the Jacksonville Arts Council.

