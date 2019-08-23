Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties’ lip sync battle fundraiser set for Saturday night has been relocated to Leone Cole Auditorium at Jacksonville State University, according to an event organizer.
Pati Tiller, the organization’s outreach coordinator, said she was told by a representative of the school Friday morning that the planned venue, JSU’s McClellan Theater, had flooded Thursday night due to rain. She said the building won’t be ready in time for the event, thus prompting the relocation.
Attempts to reach JSU for comment were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.
The show still starts at 7 p.m., and all other details — like ticket prices, which are $5 for adults and $3 for ages under 12 and over 65 — remain unchanged.
Leone Cole Auditorium is located on Trustee Circle at the JSU campus, behind Bibb Graves Hall at 700 Pelham Road N in Jacksonville.