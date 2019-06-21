The Jacksonville City Council will have plenty of options to choose from to fill its vacant seat, including a former councilman, a retired police chief and Jacksonville State University leaders.
After former Councilman Jimmy Harrell’s resignation was accepted in the council’s meeting on June 10, the city fielded applications for the vacancy until Tuesday.
Derek Raulerson, who served on the council from 2008 until 2012, put his name into consideration, as well as Tommy Thompson, who was Jacksonville’s police chief for 30 years before retiring in 2018.
Don Killingsworth, JSU’s chief external affairs officer, and Andrew Green, the school’s director of community engagement, also submitted applications.
The council plans to discuss the vacancy during the work session prior to its scheduled meeting on Monday.
“It’s exciting to see that we have 14 people,” Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said. “I think it says something about our city that we have so many wanting to serve.”
Smith said that the high number of candidates could prevent the council from coming to a consensus Monday.
“It makes it more difficult to have to decide between 14 qualified individuals,” Smith said. “We want to make a decision Monday, but I’m not sure if that is possible with 14.”
The council will have 60 days beginning with Monday’s meeting to appoint a replacement.The appointee will finish out Harrell’s term before elections take place next year.
Jason Sumner and George Salmon, who both ran for a spot on the City Council during the last election in 2016, put in applications to fill the vacancy. Sumner currently serves as the vice chairman of the city’s Commercial Development Authority and supervises communication for JSU’s Police Department.
Tom Shelton, who served in Alabama’s House of Representatives from 1974-1978, submitted his name for consideration.
Two candidates with experience serving the city of Jacksonville, Ricky Whatley and Terry Wilson, also will be considered. Whatley, a teacher at Jacksonville High School since 1985, serves on the Civil Service Board, while Wilson has served on the Housing Authority Board and Board of Adjustment since retiring from a career in business.
Fred Smith, former community wellness director at JSU, submitted an application, as did Mark DaParma, who taught in JSU’s math and computer information program for 10 years before retiring in 2017.
Also applying were software developer Joseph Donahue, information technology manager Andrew Havens and Amber Wilson, an intervention specialist with the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office.