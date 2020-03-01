Anniston-based soldiers fought against Vietnam War from the inside

Army Sgt. Skip Delano could’ve spent six months in the Fort McClellan stockades, if he'd not had the presence of mind to hide in a car’s trunk.
Delano had been shuttling copies of Left Face, his underground newspaper preaching dissent against the Vietnam War, all over the then-bustling Army base in the early 1970s. He left them in bathrooms and barracks and in the bars and clubs where his G.I. buddies and the ladies of the Women’s Army Corps met and drank beer. It was more than just sheets of stapled copy paper to Delano. It was local stories about the war, opinion pieces and calls for protest.
Before he wrote and smuggled the newspaper, he was overseas for a year with the 101st Airborne Division’s chemical unit. Today he’s a teacher in the New York City public school system, instructing kids in sociology and history, and he’s an activist against the privatization of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ health care programs.
In the trunk of that car, though, Delano was dodging military police. The Army didn’t appreciate dissenters, he admitted. But somebody had to talk.
“When I came back I was well aware there were almost 500,000 soldiers still in a war zone fighting a fight they didn’t want to fight,” Delano, 72, said. “It inspired me to speak out for my brothers who were still there.”
Speaking up
Delano’s paper was one of many that cropped up at Army bases nationwide as public support for the war eroded. Military morale spoiled after the Tet Offensive and Mỹ Lai massacre disillusioned soldiers and civilians. Delano took it on himself to educate soldiers who had yet to set foot in Vietnam.
“We wrote what we saw with our own eyes,” he said. “We had people who had been in Vietnam and we showed how this was a pattern of behavior.”
Stories in early editions challenged the mundane, like a one-page treatise on mustache legality at Fort McClellan (Army rules said trim mustaches were a go, but post overseers disagreed). Others called for revolution.
“By fighting for them … you will only win more oppression for all the people of the world and here at home,” one unsigned editorial says. “We must stand up now. We must smash imperialism, racism and anything else that helps this rotten system survive.”
Later editions tackled the role of Women’s Army Corps members in the war — “Recruiting ads say that ‘staying slim and well groomed’ is the patriotic duty of WACs,” reads one article — and the risk of birth defects caused by weaponized herbicides.
Delano said the paper became more complicated and longer as he and his staff, which eventually reached about 20 people, read other G.I. newspapers.
“We would try to get copies of those papers and write in and ask them to send us copies to see them. We learned very much to copy stuff from each other and be inspired to write something similar,” Delano recalled. “We learned how to be much more sophisticated quickly. Freedom of speech inspires people to speak and that’s what we learned to do.”
The collected works
There were hundreds of underground G.I. newspapers at U.S. military sites at the height of the war, according to Laurie Heathcock, a librarian at Houston Cole Library at Jacksonville State University who specializes in underground newspapers.
Heathcock manages the library’s collection of counterculture publications, which sits in the second-floor reference department, lying dormant in black-and-gold boxes labeled “university microfilm.” The index book — its cover decorated with something like a lotus flower, with petals made of newspaper pages — is a bit more hip.
The newspapers covered the civil rights movement and the war in Vietnam, along with sex, drugs and rock and roll. Some papers had just one or two issues; others had circulations over 100,000, Heathcock said. Psychedelic cover art opened to papers pasted with raunchy comics similar to R. Crumb. Others were serious, imposing, provocative.
“This is a snapshot of how young people were reacting to the tumultuous events of the 1960s,” said Heathcock. “That really changed things for young people, when you had no choice but to go to war unless you could get into college. That really brought out a lot of emotion.”
Heathcock said she’s been at the library for 18 years, and discovered the collection in 2009. She said it was purchased from Tom Forcade, who later founded High Times magazine, when he traveled the country pushing newspaper packages from his Underground Press Syndicate in the late ’60s. Nobody is sure who paid the $500 for the collection, she said.
“They really screamed to be looked at, except for the G.I. newspapers. A lot of the stories don’t have signatures because you could get in a lot of trouble for insubordination for writing these things,” she noted. “A lot of that went on in coffee houses.”
Coffee house rules
Left Face became a hook for counterculture activism in Anniston, attracting the attention of anti-war advocates.
Ron Carver was a civilian activist traveling to continental military bases at the behest of attorneys from the Center for Constitutional Rights in New York City, picking up signed affidavits from soldiers who either participated in or witnessed war crimes.
“We wanted to use these affidavits we had notarized to defend soldiers who went AWOL who didn’t want to participate in war crimes,” he said.
He met Delano when his group stopped at Fort McClellan, and after the trip concluded, came back to the fort with his then-wife to set up a coffee shop for G.I.s and WACs, a place where they could listen to rock music, watch movies and talk politics. They rented two houses on Pelham Heights — just across from the fort’s Galloway Gate on Alabama 21 — and converted them into storefronts where dissatisfied service members could meet.
“These were places where G.I.s could talk to each other, and the ones back from Vietnam were able to talk to the ones who hadn’t gone yet. They would write their stories, and these became the articles for the newspapers,” said Carver, who later became a union organizer and last year released a book, “Waging Peace in Vietnam,” comprised of essays from military members of the anti-war movement, including Delano.
“They were griping about conditions at the base, mistreatment by local officers, and interviews with people back from Vietnam,” Carver said. “We didn’t have to do any propaganda. People back from Vietnam by and large felt very deeply about the war. They felt betrayed.”
G.I. coffee houses around the country became pressure points in the community. Locals knew where dissenting soldiers — considered unpatriotic, at best, and traitors at worst — gathered together; some copies of Left Face even had hand-drawn maps leading to the coffee confab.
A coffee house Carver was involved with at Fort Dix (now Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, near Trenton, N.J.) had a training grenade rolled through its doors, injuring three people, according to a New York Times story in 1970. A staff member said then that it was the fourth attack on the building.
The McClellan coffee shop was never attacked, though it had been shaken down at least once. Carver said one of the men working there was picked up by Anniston police because he had an unusual crystalized substance in his pocket. Police held him for a week, he said, until lab results conclusively proved the substance was halvah candy.
“We had a strict ‘no drug’ rule just for this reason,” Carver said.
Ken Rollins, who serves on the Alabama Board of Veterans Affairs, is an Army veteran who served two tours in Vietnam; one in 1966, another in 1969. He said he hadn’t heard of Left Face, but he’d seen other papers like it, including Overseas Weekly, a paper condemned by one Army leader as being “immoral, unscrupulous, corrupt and destructive.” In its heyday, Overseas Weekly had a circulation of around 50,000.
Rollins said he and other soldiers didn’t appreciate the spread of dissent.
“All the people that I was around, we thought we were doing what we were told; if we didn’t stop them over there, they would be over here,” Rollins said. “We didn’t have any question of whether what we were doing was right or wrong.”
In the years since the war, men have approached him to confess dodging the draft by running to Canada. Others found loopholes to avoid enlistment. One man apologized to him for not accepting his draft notice, he said.
“It didn’t really hurt my feelings. I didn’t look down upon him,” Rollins recalled. “But those who burned the flag and things like that — I saw that happening on TV and in the papers — I have nothing but disgust for them.”
At ease
Left Face ran for three years, with just 13 editions from 1969 to 1971. The last lottery draft for the Vietnam War was in 1972, according to the Selective Service System, and according to Delano, the problems G.I.s had with the war were mostly public around that year. By 1975, the war was over.
“When the war winded down, the movement slowly disappeared,” Delano said.
Keeping the protest alive had already been difficult, Carver said, at least in part due to the constant churn of discharged veterans and inbound rookies.
“There was such a constant turnover of G.I.s; they would go through the base and move on every few months, to Vietnam or back from Vietnam and to civilian life,” Carver recalled. “It was hard; to work with new people and they would move on, and then you’d have another new crew.”
The last issue was 17 pages long, a colossus compared to the four-page first edition. It didn’t announce itself as the final issue. The last page was instead a call for a Veteran’s Day protest at the fort’s Baltzell Gate, just off Alabama 21, “to stop chemical warfare, research and training,” among other demands.
Delano remains involved in veterans affairs, giving talks and writing on behalf of saveourva.org. The organization is pressing against a Trump administration effort to privatize VA healthcare, which will send veterans to private doctors instead of VA hospitals. Delano said he has faith in the VA, and that its hospitals are best suited to manage veteran healthcare.
“There are 150 hospitals in the country for veterans just like myself, and you have this camaraderie that’s just exceptional,” Delano said. “We want to make sure that’s something that continues into the future.”
He said things haven’t changed so much for soldiers since he was enlisted. He reads about teenagers leaving for Iraq and Afghanistan and feels familiar pangs.
“Their experiences are profound,” Delano said. “It’s not something most of us have experience with, until you’re part of this huge machine.”