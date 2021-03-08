You are the owner of this article.
JACKSONVILLE

Amendments to food truck ordinance on City Council’s plate

Something called the "food truck roundup" is shown in November 2018 on Roebuck Waters Street in Jacksonville. Liberalized food truck rules are on the Jacksonville City Council's plate these days, in 2021.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville officials discussed changing the city’s regulations for food trucks Monday evening at a work session before a City Council meeting.

City building inspector Mark Williams showed the city council proposed amendments to the ordinance, which relax the city’s current rules. The amendments would allow food trucks in residential areas between 7 a.m. and an hour before sunset.

The food trucks would be barred from putting out tables or chairs in residential areas, except during a special event, Williams said. In public areas, he said, food trucks would be allowed to put out four tables with four chairs each.

They would also be barred from using flashing lights and excessive noise, operating during inclement weather and parking in the city’s no parking zones.

During the council meeting, the council voted to amend sections of the city’s ordinance on accessory structures and fences, walls and hedges, allowing residents who live on corner lots to install fences above four feet and swimming pools.

Two residents spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting about the problems they were having after the city installed new water meters around two weeks ago.

One man said he’d heard some residents were dealing with leaks, water pressure issues and even flooding. Another man said the new meter caused issues with his water heater and washing machine.Councilman Andy Green said the city had been made aware of the issue. 

Green thanked them for addressing the council, and said council members were always available to hear concerns.

The council also agreed to repave Henry Road Southwest and Country Club Drive Southwest to the city limits, approved a pipe lining project on Whites Gap Road and approved sewer repairs on Alabama 21.

