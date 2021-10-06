'All clear' at Jacksonville High School following threat

An "all clear" was given to Jacksonville High School officials shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday after explosives-detecting dogs found no evidence of a threat on school property.
"We have an 'all clear' from the police and K9 units. Students are returning to their classes now," Jacksonville Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally told The Star around 1:15 p.m.
He said the school's classes would be letting out at 2 p.m. on this day.
School officials had evacuated the building around 10:20 a.m. after they were made aware of a bomb threat to the premises. All occupants of the building were sent to the football stadium bleachers as four vapor wake dogs and one dog belonging to the school went to work with their handlers.
Nunnally said that after school officials became aware of the threat, they took pre-arranged steps to deal with such a situation, primarily getting students, faculty and staff a safe distance away from the building.