 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ALDOT announces changes to JSU highway after student’s death

Crosswalk

Alabama Department of Transportation reveals plans to move Brewer and Merrill Hall crosswalks after the death of 22-year-old JSU student, Leah Tarvin. 

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

JACKSONVILLE The Alabama Department of Transportation has responded to college students’ plea for a safer crossing area on a section of Alabama 21 through the campus, according to authorities.

New primary crossing points will be created at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Skelton Street and the intersection of Alabama 21 and Alabama 204 and new traffic lights will be installed at Skelton Street, according to an ALDOT press release. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 