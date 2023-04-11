Alabamians gear up for the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge

“Maybe you don’t have time to walk, but do you have time to go kickboxing?” asked Jacksonville public information officer Benjamin Nunnally.
One only has to perform approximately eight minutes of kickboxing to perform the equivalent of one mile in steps, according to a conversion chart by the University of North Dakota. It doesn’t matter how folks get their 100 miles in the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge, organizers say — they just hope all Alabamians who are able can get outdoors, get exercise and see the state’s sights of natural beauty in the process. A consortium of government and nonprofits is sponsoring the effort, according to the website www.100alabamamiles.org. A converter on the organization’s website helps participants keep track of everything they’ve done.
“The 100 Alabama Miles Challenge encourages all Alabamians to get outside and walk, run, hike, bike, swim, paddle, ride, or roll with family and friends at our parks, nature preserves, and rivers in 2023,” stated a recent news release from the city of Jacksonville announcing its participation in the event.
Jacksonville will host an event in connection with the statewide public program and encourages everyone to come out and join the fun. Folks should gather on Earth Day, April 22, at 11:45 a.m. at the Jacksonville Community Center Soccer Fields at 501 Alexandria Rd SW, according to Nunnally.
Taking the form of a walk — or whatever participants want to do — the event will start at the community center, make its way to the train station on Mountain Street, and end back at the community center. Participants have a full year to complete the rest of the 100 miles in the challenge.
“The challenge encourages people to get outside to see different parts of Alabama, if they can, but especially to be active,” said Janis Burns, director of Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s an ‘unplug and play’ kind of thing.”
Head over to www.100alabamamiles.org to register for the event. Nunnally said free event T-shirts are also available while supplies last. Participants can earn badges for visiting different locations in Alabama and logging their activity during the challenge. They can also automatically track their activity using the Strava app and a mobile device.
“We are blessed in Alabama with hundreds of unique outdoor recreation destinations and over 5,000 miles of trails that offer fantastic experiences for all Alabamians to have fun and be active. This program is an enjoyable way for people to set goals for physical activity and to make memories as they explore our beautiful state,” said Brian Rushing, the program’s coordinator.
