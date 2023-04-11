 Skip to main content
Alabamians gear up for the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge

joggers -- Alabama 100 Mile Challenge

Kennedy Laster and Jay Jones jog near the Jacksonville Community Center, the starting location of Jacksonville’s 100 Alabama Miles Challenge event.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

“Maybe you don’t have time to walk, but do you have time to go kickboxing?” asked Jacksonville public information officer Benjamin Nunnally.

One only has to perform approximately eight minutes of kickboxing to perform the equivalent of one mile in steps, according to a conversion chart by the University of North Dakota. It doesn’t matter how folks get their 100 miles in the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge, organizers say — they just hope all Alabamians who are able can get outdoors, get exercise and see the state’s sights of natural beauty in the process. A consortium of government and nonprofits is sponsoring the effort, according to the website www.100alabamamiles.org. A converter on the organization’s website helps participants keep track of everything they’ve done.

