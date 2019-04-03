Jacksonville State University’s board of trustees has a new member after Alabama senators confirmed Governor Kay Ivey’s appointment Wednesday.
The new trustee, Tony Smoke, will serve as the representative from the Third Congressional District. Smoke is vice president of Alabama Power’s eastern division and has more than 30 years of experience with the company.
“Jacksonville State University is a vital resource to both the quality of life and educational opportunities of the people of East Alabama and beyond,” Smoke said, according to a press release. “I am honored to have been appointed to serve a university full of tradition, diversity and a rich history. I look forward to being a part of the Gamecock family.”
Smoke serves on myriad boards in the area, including the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, the Calhoun County Economic Development Council and the Anniston Museum of Natural History.
The new appointment replaces Ronnie Smith, who served on the board since 2004.
“I have spent nearly three decades at JSU,” Smith was quoted as saying in the release. “I had originally planned to step down in 2015 but decided to stay a little longer. I once again felt it was time in early 2018, but after the March 19 tornado I knew it wasn’t the right time to walk away.
“If I don’t step down now I don’t think I ever will.”
Smith led the board through times of change and uncertainty on campus, according to the release. He accepted the responsibility of board chairman following the death of longtime chairman Jim Bennett in 2016, and aided in the rebuilding of campus following the 2018 tornado. He steps down to spend more time with his wife, Betsy, and their three children and seven grandchildren.
Said JSU President John Beehler, “I would like to thank Ronnie Smith for his exemplary leadership and service on the JSU Board of Trustees over many years. He has had a major impact on JSU and will be missed on the board and on campus. I feel confident that the void created by him will be amply filled by Tony Smoke. Mr. Smoke is a strong business leader whose knowledge and skills will complement his peers on the board. I look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the university.”
Smoke will attend his first meeting as a trustee at the board's next quarterly meeting on April 16.