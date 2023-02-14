Alabama’s state treasurer speaks at Exchange Club

State Treasurer Young Boozer III shared a bit of official knowledge with Jacksonville Exchange Club members about his duties that had the potential to fill their wallets, if not add to their bank accounts.
The tip involved claiming money from sources they know nothing about, but the state of Alabama does.
After learning from Boozer a simple way to do the research from a cell phone, one member found out she was due $700 and another found two relatives with money waiting for them from the state.
“One in seven Alabamians have unclaimed property,” Boozer said. “It is a pleasure to see people reunited with their money.”
Those wishing to check unclaimed property, should visit treasury.alabama.gov, click on “unclaimed property” and add their first and last name, the city and zip code. This may be done for family members, both living and deceased, and others.
In remarks made at a club meeting last week, Boozer also listed his basic responsibilities as treasurer: the state’s fund-management of cash received, deposited and invested, bond management, savings programs and public fund deposits. His department oversees the Alabama Trust Fund and the state’s Sovereign Wealth Fund for Gas Production Royalties.
Boozer said the PACT program was almost depleted when he came into office and required a restructure, which has resulted in the fund having $238 million.
“We are proud of that,” he said, “and we are so proud that we took some funds from the Alabama Higher Education Loan Corporation when it closed, combined it and started a scholarship program. The applications are open now through February 28. It is a scholarship program to get students started in college, and it offers $2,000 for two years and $4,000 for four years. The recipients must be good students, must want to work, be high school seniors or first-time college students.”
The scholarship has awarded, in 10 years, $9.3 million to more than 2,700 Alabama students.
Boozer was born in Birmingham and raised in Tuscaloosa. He received his B.A. degree in economics from Stanford University in 1971 and an M.A. degree in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to serving in public office, he spent almost five decades in banking, finance and investments, living in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Montgomery.
Boozer retired from banking in 2007 and became the deputy state finance director under Gov. Bob Riley, playing a key role in saving the state millions of dollars through the restructuring of the state bond debt. He ran for the state treasurer’s office in 2010, serving from 2011 until 2019. He was re-elected for the office in 2022.
Boozer shared how, regardless of his long career in finance and politics, his “claim to fame” caught him off guard.
“After campaigning on a Monday afternoon in 2010, I got back to Montgomery late, put down my phone and went to sleep,” Boozer said. “By the next morning I have 25 phone calls and 200 emails and texts. ‘Boozer,’ one said. ‘You are on Jay Leno.’”
Leno had used the Headlines segment of the Tonight Show to make a joke about Boozer’s name.
“I know this man is qualified by having the worst name in politics,” Leno said, referring to the term “boozer” as being someone who consumes large amounts of alcohol.
“It created buzz,” Boozer said, “and politics is all about name recognition.”
Boozer said a mention by Paul Finebaum, a sports television and radio celebrity, also earned him celebrity-like status.
“I concluded that every man in Alabama and half the women listen to Paul Finebaum,” Boozer said.
Boozer described how Alabama, and other states, have benefited from the American Rescue Plan Act money distributed during the pandemic. States such as Alabama are holding a tremendous amount of cash, he said, which is gaining interest and providing millions of extra dollars.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime situation for cities and the state,” Boozer said.
The downside to the excess money is that it will cause inflation to hang around.
“We have too many dollars chasing too few goods.”
Boozer said he hopes the state will use the money to improve infrastructure, including broadband.