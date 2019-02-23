JACKSONVILLE — Sculptors, students and art enthusiasts from across the country convened this weekend at Jacksonville State University for the 34th annual Alabama Clay Conference.
“I’m happy to see the conference return to JSU,” said Lynette Hesser, an event organizer. “It brings a little business to Jacksonville and we get to promote the art department.”
Held at Leone Cole Auditorium, the conference allows artists to share their wares and insight with one another. It’s a four-day event that’s held from place to place annually throughout the state.
On Saturday Hesser said the conference, which ends today, had gone well by that point. There were more than 300 people in attendance, she said, which was more than organizers were expecting. Hesser said there were 13 vendors at the conference, who were selling ceramics equipment, tools, clay, books, glazes, kilns and more.
“I’m amongst my people,” said Larry Percy, associate professor in the art department at Troy University. “For all the ceramics professors in the state this is our one time to come together and connect.”
Percy teaches 3D studio classes at Troy, which includes ceramics and sculpture classes. He’s been bringing his students to the conference since 2007.
“I love seeing the light bulbs go on for my students,” he said. “They get to see national and internationally known artists, who are making a living at their craft. They get to watch them make their wares, instead of just looking at pictures of their work in a magazine; it becomes real to them.”
One of the students Percy brought to the conference was Troy senior Ashley Ballard. The art major said she’s enjoyed seeing all the different ways artists market their work.
“I like how all of the different artists sometimes use the same glaze, but they use it in different ways,” she said. “How to really look at my work and make my own. What you see and where you live affects your work.”
The conference offers a wide array of benefits to students, according to Hesser, because education is the goal.
“It’s important that these presenters and the rest of us share our knowledge with new people, students, enthusiasts and other professionals in the southeast,” she said. “Then they take the information back and maybe share it with their students and their friends.”
The conference is an “incredible” chance to network, according to Hesser. Alabama artists are showcased in the clay market, where they sell their wares, while international artists are featured in Hammond Hall and the Roundhouse.
“This is from our hearts,” she said. “It’s what we treasure and we want to share.”