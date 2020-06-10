Jacksonville woman revives child who fell in hotel pool

A 4-year-old child was saved from drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday at the Jacksonville Hampton Inn by firefighters and bystanders.
Two minutes after receiving the call, five firefighters responded to the scene, according to fire Chief Keith Kadle, where Shaylric Swink, 20, of Jacksonville, was performing CPR.
Swink said that the child’s mother took another of her kids to the bathroom, which was the last thing Swink said she recalls happening prior to the child falling into the pool.
“I jumped in the pool and got my phone to call an ambulance and the lady asked me if I’m [CPR] certified and I said ‘yes’,” Swink recalls.
The mother’s boyfriend pulled the child out of the pool, according to Swink. She checked for a pulse, but couldn’t feel one. Then Swink began performing CPR.
“I know that her face was purple,” she said. “The girl was throwing up and everything and I just kept going until the paramedics got there and I was praying over her.”
Asked what was going through her mind during the incident, Swink said, “Please don’t die on me.”
Later, the mom came back to the hotel to confirm the child would be fine and hugged her, Swink said. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and was expected to make a full recovery, according to Kadle.
Kadle said that bystanders stepping in to perform CPR prior to first responders arriving at a scene “happens occasionally,” and that the outcome is usually much better when they do so.
According to local emergency medical workers, the CPR protocol has not changed much due to COVID-19, but it has been changing over time to a hands-only approach.
For those reluctant to perform mouth-to-mouth CPR amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kadle advises at least beginning chest compressions. The American Heart Association says that chest compressions should be at least 2 inches for an average adult, while avoiding excessive chest compression depths greater than 2.4 inches.
“If you can get compressions started, you can keep the blood oxygenated,” Kadle said. “Getting the blood circulating is a big thing.”
Mouth-to-mouth CPR is a thing of the past, Kadle said, and that the CPR protocol for his department has not changed due to COVID-19, other than the fact they wear masks and face shields.
“We use what’s called an ET tube that’s put down the throat and we use an Ambu bag,” he said. “Nobody, basically, does it [mouth-to-mouth] anymore because when you actually compress the chest and the chest rises, it actually pulls in a little bit of oxygen.”
Tom Dixon, the interim director of Oxford EMS, explained that chest compressions are “key and essential to the chain of survival” and much more important than ventilations.
“The lungs have not died, generally,” Dixon explained. “The brain has not died. What has either died or is in distress is the heart. So, what we need to supplement and what we need to treat, in other words, is the heart and we treat the heart by pumping blood.”
Dixon said that during cardiac arrest if there is still enough dissolved oxygen within the bloodstream to keep the brain alive for a period of time, it will pump that blood to the brain.
“EMS and even in-hospital providers focus more on chest compressions than they do any other procedure in cardiac resuscitation when we are talking about cardiac arrest,” he said.
Dixon said that mouth-to-mouth CPR presents a very low risk of contracting a communicable disease, but that the COVID-19 virus has an “easier mode of transmission.”
“The general public is reluctant, I would say, by the human nature of today’s world, of putting their bare mouth on that of someone else,” he said. “But because there is a risk … the Heart Association a few years ago started pushing hands-only CPR.”
Oxford EMS is offering free CPR certification courses once a month to the general public. Dixon encourages the public to sign up for these courses to receive hands-on CPR training and to contact Oxford EMS for more information at 256-831-7250.