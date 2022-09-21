 Skip to main content
Jacksonville State University breaks enrollment records

The Marching Southerners perform during JSU's home football opener against Davidson. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The numbers are in, and Jacksonville State University has shattered enrollment records again in Fall 2022.

The university calculates an overall headcount of 9,633 students, exceeding the all-time enrollment record set last fall,  JSU President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. said today.