Jacksonville State to hire Rich Rodriguez as new football coach

Former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez  

 (Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman/TNS)

Rich Rodriguez will be introduced as Jacksonville State University's new football coach at a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday, three sources have told The Anniston Star.

Rodriguez, 58, most recently was football coach at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He also coached at Michigan and West Virginia.

He will replace John Grass, who stepped down Nov. 6.

