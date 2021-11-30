Jacksonville State introduces Rich Rodriguez as new football coach

JACKSONVILLE — The Rich Rod era at Jacksonville State University has begun.
The university introduced Rich Rodriguez, 58, in front of a crowd of reporters and Gamecocks supporters today on the fifth floor of JSU Stadium.
Rodriguez — who says most folks call him "Rich Rod" — was introduced by athletics director Greg Seitz, who directed a coaching search that began when former coach John Grass stepped down Nov. 6.
Rodriguez was most recently offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Louisiana-Monroe this season. He also was offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019.
He was head football coach at Salem (1988), Glenville State (1990-96), West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17).
Rodriguez is 163-119-2 as a head coach and was named coach of the year five times in three different leagues: the West Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Conference (1993 and 1994), the Big East Conference (2003 and 2005) and Pac-12 Conference (2014). Rodriguez's 1993 Glenville State team finished runner-up nationally in the NAIA, and he was named NAIA coach of the year.