Jacksonville State introduces Rich Rodriguez as new football coach

Rich Rodriguez greets well-wishers this afternoon at the press conference announcing him as Jacksonville State University's football coach.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Rich Rod era at Jacksonville State University has begun.

The university introduced Rich Rodriguez, 58, in front of a crowd of reporters and Gamecocks supporters today on the fifth floor of JSU Stadium.

Rodriguez — who says most folks call him "Rich Rod" — was introduced by athletics director Greg Seitz, who directed a coaching search that began when former coach John Grass stepped down Nov. 6.

Rich Rodriguez becomes Jacksonville State University's new football coach.

Rodriguez was most recently offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Louisiana-Monroe this season. He also was offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019.

He was head football coach at Salem (1988), Glenville State (1990-96), West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17).

Rodriguez is 163-119-2 as a head coach and was named coach of the year five times in three different leagues: the West Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Conference (1993 and 1994), the Big East Conference (2003 and 2005) and Pac-12 Conference (2014). Rodriguez's 1993 Glenville State team finished runner-up nationally in the NAIA, and he was named NAIA coach of the year.

 

